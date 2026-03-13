Portland Timbers acquire José Caicedo from Pumas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Portland Timbers have acquired midfielder José Caicedo from LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old Colombian is under contract through the 2029-30 season with an option for 2030-31.

To complete the deal, Portland acquired Caicedo’s Discovery Priority from D.C. United for $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We are thrilled to welcome José Caicedo to the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

"José is a player we have been monitoring for some time now, and he possesses attributes that will provide further balance to our team. He will be leaned on to play an important role and immediately strengthens our midfield group."

While at Pumas, Caicedo contributed 3g/2a in 114 matches. He's also featured for Independiente Santa Fe and Barranquilla in his native Colombia.

Caicedo adds depth to Portland's deep-lying midfield alongside club legend Diego Chara and Ecuador international Joao Ortiz.

"We’re really pleased with Caicedo’s addition and looking forward to integrating him into the group," said head coach Phil Neville.

"He is a natural six in the midfield with great quality on both sides of the ball and brings a high level of character. When you look at his profile and age, he fits perfectly with the direction of the team."