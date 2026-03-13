New England Revolution bring back Diego Fagúndez

“Diego is an excellent addition to our group who brings a proven track record of offensive productivity, technical quality, and deep MLS experience that will strengthen our attack and give us more options moving forward.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Diego Fagúndez back to the New England Revolution, the place where he started his career and truly made his mark as our inaugural homegrown signing,” said sporting director Curt Onalfo.

Fagúndez turned pro in 2010 as the Revolution's first-ever homegrown player, reaching the first team at age 15. He spent 10 seasons with the club and ranks fourth in all-time appearances (278) and third in goals (54) with New England.

The 31-year-old is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Diego Fagúndez via free agency, the club announced Friday.

A former Uruguay youth international, Fagúndez spent the past five seasons split between Austin FC and the LA Galaxy.

The veteran midfielder helped LA lift the 2024 MLS Cup – the first trophy of his career – and is approaching 500 professional appearances. He is one of eight players to record at least 75g/75a in MLS history.

Cementing his legend status, Fagúndez ranks 10th all-time in MLS regular-season appearances (424).

“When I left New England, I knew I wanted to return here one day to play for the fans who have supported me since I was a teenager,” said Fagúndez said. “I feel I have grown tremendously both on and off the pitch over these last few years. My family and I are so excited to be back with the club that gave me my first professional opportunity.

"The Revolution and our supporters have always held a special place in my heart, and I can’t wait to take the pitch at Gillette Stadium again soon representing my boyhood club.”

Fagúndez brings experience and leadership back to a young Revolution side, led by new head coach Marko Mitrović.

New England last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.