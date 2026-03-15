Bronx ballers: Nicolás Fernández Mercau leads NYCFC to top of East

Nicolás Fernández Mercau is fast-becoming a household name for New York City FC.
The Argentine Designated Player was in top form on Matchday 4, taking over with a brace that put the Colorado Rapids away at Yankee Stadium.
Fernández Mercau opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, then struck with a free-kick on the verge of halftime that proved the game-winner in Saturday's 3-1 victory.
“All I can say is that we don’t have to worry about [Fernández]. Nico is a fantastic player,” NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen said postgame.
“An intelligent player who brings a lot of energy to the team and plays with a lot of passion and heart. A very clever player.”
Big Apple star
Fernández Mercau's four goals in as many games have helped spark a hot start to the season for NYCFC, who moved atop the Eastern Conference with a 3W-0L-1D record.
Not only do the Cityzens lead MLS with 11 goals scored, but they've now produced 10 points through the first four games of a season for only the second time in club history (2018).
It continues a strong run of goal-scoring form for Fernández Mercau dating back to his July 2025 arrival from LaLiga side Elche CF. The 26-year-old contributed 3g/1a in 885 regular-season minutes last season, adding 2g/1a during the club's run to the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Now, he's among the early contenders for this year's MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.
Magno strikes
NYCFC's insurance goal came via Talles Magno, Fernández Mercau's fellow Designated Player who spent the past two years on loan with Corinthians in his native Brazil.
Magno's 86th-minute strike marked his first goal for the Cityzens since departing in August 2024.
“It was a great moment for Talles Magno,” said Jansen. “For him to score this important goal in an important match like today is a huge thing for him and for the team.”
The Cityzens will look to build on their strong start on Matchday 5 when they welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to Yankee Stadium on March 22 (1 pm ET | Apple TV).