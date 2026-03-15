Bronx ballers: Nicolás Fernández Mercau leads NYCFC to top of East

“An intelligent player who brings a lot of energy to the team and plays with a lot of passion and heart. A very clever player.”

“All I can say is that we don’t have to worry about [Fernández]. Nico is a fantastic player,” NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen said postgame.

Fernández Mercau opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, then struck with a free-kick on the verge of halftime that proved the game-winner in Saturday's 3-1 victory .

The Argentine Designated Player was in top form on Matchday 4, taking over with a brace that put the Colorado Rapids away at Yankee Stadium.

Big Apple star

Fernández Mercau's four goals in as many games have helped spark a hot start to the season for NYCFC, who moved atop the Eastern Conference with a 3W-0L-1D record.

Not only do the Cityzens lead MLS with 11 goals scored, but they've now produced 10 points through the first four games of a season for only the second time in club history (2018).

It continues a strong run of goal-scoring form for Fernández Mercau dating back to his July 2025 arrival from LaLiga side Elche CF. The 26-year-old contributed 3g/1a in 885 regular-season minutes last season, adding 2g/1a during the club's run to the Eastern Conference Final in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.