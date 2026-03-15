Ex factor: Dejan Joveljić sinks former club in LA Galaxy reunion

“Every time I come here, I have to be 120 percent ready. Unfortunately for them, I am going to keep scoring against them.”

“It’s always a special thing to come here and play in front of the LA fans,” Joveljić said post-match. "We won the title together, and I’m very proud of my time there.

Joveljić spent four seasons (2021-24) with LA, and memorably scored the Galaxy's game-winning goal in MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi. Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Sporting KC acquired him in the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history .

But the Serbian striker wasn't one for celebrations, and instead offered his respect to the Galaxy faithful.

Statement performance

Joveljić has been among the league’s top scorers since his July 2021 arrival. Saturday's goal, which came on an impressive slaloming run through the Galaxy defense, was his 55th in 142 regular-season matches.

Sporting KC newcomer Lasse Berg Johnsen, making his MLS debut, would later extend the lead by finishing off a clever dummy by Joveljić.

In the process, Sporting KC picked up their first win under new head coach Raphael Wicky.

“Coming here to Galaxy, against a very good team, and to have a win is very, very big for us,” Wicky said.

Joveljić, wearing the captain’s armband, is the star man as SKC embark on a new era.