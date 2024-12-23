Holiday shopping: What every MLS team needs this winter

You get a gift! You get a gift! You get a gift!
It’s the holiday season and I’m feeling festive and benevolent. What better way to enjoy this brief spell of quiet before the new year than by passing out presents to every MLS team?
Here’s what all 30 MLS clubs want this winter. Their wish is my command.
A DP left winger
Atlanta United won't be ready to give up on Alexey Miranchuk as their No. 10, so the first place I'd look to improve the squad is on the left wing opposite Saba Lobjanidze. There's no better place to use the cash they're ready to spend. And while Garth Lagerwey and Chris Henderson appear to be prioritizing the No. 9 spot, why not do both?
An elite chance creator
Try as they might, Austin can't make Sebastián Driussi into a chance creator. Per FBref, the Argentine hasn't finished above the 53rd percentile in expected assisted goals among his positional peers in any of his four seasons in Verde & Black. They need a playmaker.
A big-money No. 10
Charlotte couldn't land Calvin Stengs or Miguel Almirón last summer, but it’s time to take another big swing in this winter window. Pep Biel's loan has expired, so that DP spot is wide open.
A buddy for Hugo Cuypers
Hugo Cuypers scored 20 goals during his last full season in the Belgian top flight. He didn’t suddenly forget how to score goals once he arrived in MLS, only notching 10 for the Fire last year. Rather, he needs a pal in the attack who can feed him inside the 18-yard box.
A note from Lucho Acosta that says “I’m staying”
Lucho Acosta’s post-Audi MLS Cup Playoffs exit bombshell about potentially leaving the club is still looming large in Cincinnati. But if he sticks around to play with Kévin Denkey and one of the most talented squads in MLS? Cincy will be a serious trophy contender in 2025.
Zack Steffen winding back the clock to 2019
Sometimes the best gifts are the most practical ones — and the most practical way for the Rapids to improve in 2025 is for Zack Steffen to have a great shot-stopping season. Based on FBref’s goals saved above expected metric, his lone positive shot-stopping year was back in 2019 with the Columbus Crew. Let’s bring 2019 Steffen back.
Statues for Cucho Hernández and Wilfried Nancy
In a bid to convince Cucho Hernández and Wilfried Nancy to stay in Columbus forever and ever, I’m commissioning a statue of each of them to be placed out front of Lower.com Field. They’ll turn out better than the Ronaldo statue, I promise.
More Alan Velasco magic
Alan Velasco’s first MLS goal is etched in my brain:
With the Argentine entering his first full season back from an ACL tear and a couple of other key attacking pieces potentially heading up to Seattle, FC Dallas could use more of that 2022 Velasco magic as paired with Petar Musa.
Help for Christian Benteke
Brazilian winger João Peglow is a starting point. But there's more coming… right?
A chance creator to make Ben Olsen’s life easier
The Dynamo are elite at progressing the ball into the final third. They’re downright bad at creating chances once they get there — they finished 24th in xG in 2024, per FBref.
Head coach Ben Olsen needs a string-pulling attacking midfielder to make life easier for everyone else in the attack. Houston have an open DP spot with Héctor Herrera’s departure. It’s all just too obvious.
2,000 minutes for David Martínez
Olivier Giroud just never seemed to be fully integrated into Steve Cherundolo’s tactical setup to finish last season. Sure, Antoine Griezmann’s potential arrival would help with that. But in the meantime, getting 18-year-old creative attacker David Martínez on the field more often would be a great way to feed Giroud.
Another full year of Gabriel Pec
After just one season of the Gabriel Pec experience, I’m ready for about a dozen more. Big-money European teams can wait for Pec until after the Galaxy look to run it back in 2025.
An elite center back
Nicolás Freire’s loan has expired. Sergii Kryvstov had his option declined. Tomás Avilés needs more seasoning. Inter Miami need a top-tier center back to hit their ceiling under Javier Mascherano.
Robin Lod getting the credit he deserves
I’m sick and tired of Robin Lod not getting the credit he deserves as one of the best attacking midfielders in MLS — and I know Minnesota United fans are, too. With Minnesota’s DP situation likely leaving Lod as their primary playmaker, 2025 is when the Finland international gets his due.
An entire year’s worth of September and October 2024 Caden Clark (or just a DP)
Remember that two-month stretch where Caden Clark looked like a Best XI-caliber player? Let’s get more of that in 2025! Or, CF Montréal could sign a DP. They currently have zero on their roster. Really, both of these options could be on the table.
One more difference-making attacker
There are some solid pieces in Nashville outside of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, but head coach B.J. Callaghan sure could use a tertiary attacking difference-maker ahead of this season. Alex Muyl, Jacob Shaffelburg and Teal Bunbury filling that role by committee isn’t cutting it.
For the Leo Campana signing to pan out
New England completed a blockbuster trade last week, acquiring Leo Campana from Inter Miami for an MLS-trade record fee of $2.5 million in guaranteed General Allocation Money (which could rise to $3.25 million in GAM). Amid a squad overhaul this winter, the Revs are banking on the Ecuadorian international to deliver in the No. 9 role. With Carles Gil, Luca Langoni and Tomás Chancalay supporting Campana, the potential's there.
The best youth development-focused coach on the market
New York City FC have stockpiled young talent. Now with a coaching vacancy following the choice to move on from Nick Cushing, what better way to fill the managerial opening than with someone who can get the most out of their stash of inexperienced attackers?
A DP attacker
It’s a tale as old as time, so why not use some holiday magic to give the Red Bulls just one more piece? Finding an exit for Dante Vanzeir would be the first step of an optimal outmode here, with either a creative second forward type arriving to replace the underperforming Belgian. That'd leave you with a DP trio of Emil Forsberg, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Player TBD.
A game-changing right winger
Facundo Torres is off to Palmeiras for reportedly up to $14 million, opening a DP spot in Orlando. Adding another game-changer on the right wing could take the Lions to the next level in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
A top center back partner for Jakob Glesnes
Is Ian Glavinovich the answer? The Argentine youth international arrived on loan from Newell's Old Boys, potentially giving Philly a new center back pairing. With Jack Elliott officially signed in Chicago, gone are the days of Elliott and Jakob Glesnes holding things down in the back.
Clarity on the Evander situation
The Brazilian No. 10 was elite last season, tallying 34 goal contributions from 15g/19a. But there's an ongoing contract dispute and it's unclear if his future lies in the Rose City. Until that's sorted, a cloud hangs over Portland's offseason.
Chemistry for Diogo Gonçalves and Chicho Arango
…because they never really seemed to have it last year, did they? Despite crossing paths in Portugal, Diogo Gonçalves and Chicho Arango didn’t look like two guys who were on the same page to close out 2024. Let’s get these two hanging out and playing some Mario Kart or something.
A statement of intent from Kevin De Bruyne
There’s mutual interest between Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and San Diego FC, but you know what’s better than mutual interest? De Bruyne saying he’s joining MLS's newest expansion team once his contract in England expires this summer. That might be the best potential gift on this whole list.
Another level for Hernán López
We know San Jose just invested millions into Hernán López. We also know the Argentine playmaker hasn’t quite produced at a DP level. Per FBref, he finished in just the 45th percentile in non-penalty expected goals plus expected assisted goals per 90 among MLS attacking midfielders and wingers in 2024. For the Quakes to find another level, López needs to find another level.
An injury-free season for Pedro de la Vega
After arriving from Lanús for big money last winter, Pedro de la Vega played just 652 regular-season minutes for the Sounders. From rumblings about Seattle’s business so far this offseason, it looks like they’re essentially viewing de la Vega as a new arrival ahead of 2025. An injury-free year could go a long way.
A DP No. 10
Sporting director Mike Burns has publicly put a DP attacking midfielder on his wish list for the offseason, so why not make it happen? As a secondary gift, I’m giving William Agada the starting spot up top over Alan Pulido. The guy’s earned it.
A bounce-back year for João Klauss
Despite playing about 650 more minutes last season than in 2023 and taking 37 more shots, João Klauss scored half as many goals (five). That's partially due to team-wide struggles in the final third, but the DP striker was nowhere near as clinical as needed. Add in Simon Becher offering competition, and St. Louis' No. 9 has some questions to answer.
Re-gifting Lorenzo Insigne
Lorenzo Insigne's talent is undeniable, but he hasn't been a consistent difference-maker since arriving in Toronto. Moving him would give Toronto FC’s next manager a slightly cleaner slate to work from in 2025 and beyond as the club tries to become a real threat in the Eastern Conference.
90-minute fitness for Stuart Armstrong in every big game in 2025
Stuart Armstrong looked excellent after signing as the Whitecaps’ third DP in September, but the guy didn’t play a full 90-minute match even once across his regular season and playoff appearances. With a fully fit Armstrong, I think there’s a non-zero chance that Vancouver would’ve bounced LAFC in Round One of this year’s playoffs. If he’s fully fit for every big game in 2025, the 'Caps will be a different beast.