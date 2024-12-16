Chicago Fire sign defender Jack Elliott

"Jack’s signing immediately strengthens our team, as he brings extensive MLS experience, strong technical ability, and leadership along the backline. We’re excited to welcome Jack to the Fire and look forward to his contributions on and off the field as we work toward achieving our goals."

"Jack’s decision to join the Fire as a free agent marks an important step in our efforts to build a highly competitive squad for next season," said Berhalter.

The longtime Philadelphia Union defender is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026, arriving as a centerpiece under new director of football/head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The 29-year-old Englishman spent the past eight seasons (2017-24) with Philadelphia, often shining alongside Jakob Glesnes. He’s recorded 12g/9a in 234 matches across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

While representing Philadelphia, Elliott won the 2020 Supporters’ Shield and was an MLS Cup 2022 finalist. The former fourth-round SuperDraft pick also helped the club reach the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals in 2021 and 2023.

"I am genuinely excited for this next chapter at the Chicago Fire," said Elliott. "I believe in the vision this organization has for this coming year and the club’s future as a whole.

"I've never had a problem with being the underdog, and I can’t wait to get to work with the group and prove to everyone what we are capable of."

As Chicago’s roster takes shape under Berhalter, Elliott joins center backs Tobias Salquist, Carlos Terán and Mauricio Pineda. The club moved on from Rafael Czichos after the 2024 campaign.

Last season, Chicago finished bottom of the Eastern Conference (15th place; 30 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a seventh-straight year. That prompted a managerial change, with Berhalter taking over after two stints with the US men's national team.