DC United sign Brazilian winger João Peglow

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have signed winger João Peglow from Polish top-flight side Radomiak Radom, the club announced Monday.
The 22-year-old former Brazil youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
"Peglow is an exceptional young talent with great technical ability and speed, making him a threat in our transition into attack," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer.
"He is a player who likes to take on defenders and has great attacking awareness. We believe he will be a great fit in Troy [Lesesne]’s system, and we’re excited to integrate him with the team ahead of the 2025 MLS season."
Peglow arrives with 11g/11a in 120 club appearances since breaking through at Internacional (Brazil). He also played extensively for FC Porto B (Portugal) and SC Dnipro-1 (Ukraine) before moving to Radomiak Radom.
Peglow was part of Brazil's squad that won the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. He scored three goals in the tournament.
In 2024, D.C. United's attack was mid-table with 52 goals scored. However, nobody reached double-digit goals aside from Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Christian Benteke (23g/7a).
As the Black-and-Red address that problem this winter, they're seeking the club's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2019.
