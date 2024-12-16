DC United sign Brazilian winger João Peglow

The 22-year-old former Brazil youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

"Peglow is an exceptional young talent with great technical ability and speed, making him a threat in our transition into attack," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer.

"He is a player who likes to take on defenders and has great attacking awareness. We believe he will be a great fit in Troy [Lesesne]’s system, and we’re excited to integrate him with the team ahead of the 2025 MLS season."