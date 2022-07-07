Expected goals scored: What have we learned at 2022 MLS season’s midway point?

Players most overperforming xG (top 10)

Taxi Fountas is busting a big hole in the xG models, scoring nearly five goals more (4.98) than the analytics suggest. Undoubtedly, the Greek international has become an immediate centerpiece for D.C. United upon his earlier-than-expected introduction from Rapid Vienna in Austria. Can the Designated Player keep it up, though? The answer may hinge on how much the Black-and-Red lean on him this summer and fall, especially with two open Designated Player spots.