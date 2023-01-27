Cushing: NYCFC will "be patient" in transfer market to replace key players

New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing, given how many key names have departed this winter, recognizes the perennial Eastern Conference contender needs to sign players.

But on Thursday, from preseason camp in California, Cushing delivered a consistent message: They’ll arrive in due course.

“I think we've seen over many years that we can spot talent and we can add talent, whether that's in the academy and growing our talent or it's adding through the transfer market,” said Cushing, whose interim tag was removed in November after taking over for now-Standard Liège manager Ronny Deila midway through the 2022 campaign.

“We'll be patient, we'll make sure that we have the right players. And those players can continue the growth of this team over many years – not just this season in the short-term, but over many years.”

That falls in lockstep with NYCFC’s transfer approach since entering MLS, tapping into the City Football Group scouting network they benefit from. They’ve already brought in Slovenian youth international right back Mitja Ilenič this offseason, yet their business isn’t done before a 2023 season opener on Feb. 25 at Nashville SC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).