Campeones Cup champs! NYCFC knock off Atlas FC, 2-0

BRONX, N.Y. – New York City FC scored goals four minutes into each half to defeat Mexico’s Atlas FC 2-0, capturing the 2022 Campeones Cup Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

It was the third win for an MLS club in the competition’s four editions, with Atlanta United defeating Club America in 2019 and the Columbus Crew emerging victorious over Cruz Azul in 2021. Toronto FC lost to Tigres UANL in 2018.

NYCFC got off to a rousing start, taking a 1-0 lead inside the opening five minutes with defender Alexander Callens slamming into the open net at the back post after Nico Acevedo beat Atlas goalkeeper Camilo Vargas to Gabriel Pereira's free kick.

The Cityzens doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Talles Magno took a touch to find Maxi Moralez, who fired low and inside the far post to cap a well-worked team goal.

Luis Barraza, starting in place of Sean Johnson, was forced to make a big save just before halftime, diving to his right to parry away Julian Quinones’ shot following a turnover by Tayvon Gray. Barraza made sure the lead held up with another diving save to deny Quinones in the 53rd minute.

Both teams entered the match looking to reverse course after a poor run of form following glorious campaigns a year ago. NYCFC, MLS Cup 2021 winners, have won just one in their last 10 regular-season matches and are winless in their last five.