Philadelphia Union sign Jakob Glesnes to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Philadelphia Union have signed defender Jakob Glesnes to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Norwegian center back has made 212 all-competition appearances for Philly since he arrived before the 2020 campaign, tallying 10g/8a during that span.
"Jakob has been a reliable presence and an essential piece of our backline that has contributed to the team’s success, earning well-deserved individual recognition along the way," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.
"His dedication to our style of play has been vital to the team’s success, and his emergence as a leader has made a significant impact. We’re happy to have come to an agreement to keep him in Philadelphia for the years ahead."
Glesnes is a three-time MLS All-Star, earning the nod this season, and was named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year. He helped Philly win the 2020 Supporters' Shield.
Philadelphia are battling for the Supporters' Shield lead and an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. With seven regular-season matches left, they are second in the Eastern Conference (51 points; 15W-6L-6D).
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant