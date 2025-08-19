Philadelphia Union sign Jakob Glesnes to contract extension

The Philadelphia Union have signed defender Jakob Glesnes to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Norwegian center back has made 212 all-competition appearances for Philly since he arrived before the 2020 campaign, tallying 10g/8a during that span.

"Jakob has been a reliable presence and an essential piece of our backline that has contributed to the team’s success, earning well-deserved individual recognition along the way," said sporting director Ernst Tanner.