Philadelphia Union top New York Red Bulls to reach US Open Cup semifinals

The winner of the historic competition earns a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware. The final is set for Oct. 1.

The Union advance to meet Nashville SC at GEODIS Park in the semifinals on September 16, while Minnesota United FC host Austin FC in the other semifinal on September 17.

The match was originally scheduled for July 9, but was postponed due to inclement weather. The start of the rescheduled fixture was delayed by two hours due to storms around the stadium.

Philadelphia Union 3, New York Red Bulls 2

Olwethu Makhanya provided the late drama for the Union, clipping in the winner in the 89th minute to clinch Philadelphia's spot in the semifinals.

The South African defender was in the right spot at the right time with AJ Marcucci's punch of a Kai Wagner free kick landing at his feet. Makhanya took a settling touch before firing inside the far post.

The Red Bulls led twice through Wiki Carmona (8') and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (71'). But both were short-lived as Tai Baribo (13') and new signing Milan Iloski (74') leveled for the Union before Makhanya's heroics one minute from full time.

