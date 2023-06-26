Columbus learn quickly, Seattle can’t buy a goal & more from Matchday 21

Leaning on the words of MLS players and coaches, here’s a game-by-game breakdown of everything that transpired in Matchday 21.

For Nashville, they’re emerging from a two-loss week away from GEODIS Park. They’ve dropped to third in the East, but Walker Zimmerman is cautioning not to sound the alarm bells (I tend to agree):

Finding that consistency, as Columbus fans know too well from 2022’s late-game defensive errors, can be the difference between areas like making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and watching from home.

“It is not the same, but we try to yes, replicate this kind of situation. The fact that they are able to live what happened against New York City FC, then today, this is the best way to learn. Now it’s all about consistency.”

“We work on momentum,” Nancy explained. “So, what does it mean? It means that we like to do exercises [where] sometimes you score goals so you have to manage the five minutes or the six minutes of the rest of the game or the exercise, and you have to be better to recognize the moment to defend or to attack. We try to reproduce this kind of situation, but at the end of the day, we cannot reproduce the mental aspect. There are emotions, there were people, there were fans.

Those moments and small differences might get lost in the grind of a season. To Nancy, they stick out and are worth reflecting upon.

Nancy, notably, drew a contrast between their 1-1 draw at Yankee Stadium two weekends ago. They had allowed Gabriel Segal to score a 94th-minute equalizer for New York City FC , holding the Crew to a road draw. Then on Saturday, Max Arfsten forced a 95th-minute own goal to double Columbus’ advantage and move them to five games unbeaten (4W-0L-1D).

Growth and development are often topics when Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy has the mic, and things were no different after his team’s 2-0 win over Nashville SC at Lower.com Field.

Final swing at what this week for #EveryoneN means in the context of the season as a whole. Effort isn't an issue, nor are individual performances. Regardless, still in good shape in the standings...for now. Story: https://t.co/i8w607mIGZ pic.twitter.com/U15bAzr7uN

At a 10,000-foot view, it’s not like the Seattle Sounders aren’t creating chances or looks on goal. They lead the league in total expected goals generated (31.55), per Opta.

The main problem is they can’t buy a dang goal. They’re underperforming their xG at the fifth-highest rate in MLS (7.55), offering an explanation (at least in part) for why the club is 2W-5L-4D since a late-April draw at Real Salt Lake and hasn’t scored in five of their last seven matches.

When hearing head coach Brian Schmetzer speak postgame, it sounds more like a mental hurdle than anything else.

“We just need someone to start scoring goals.”

“We created some good chances, we just need that final action to go in. But of course, we're missing some key players. It's MLS, we get through it. We have to get through it, that's just the way it is.”

“It just comes down to individual decisions and when I say individual decisions it's not just the guy with the ball. … There are things obviously we need to work on to get that breakthrough and get the team to believe that we can score goals and win games.”

Those are various soundbites from Schmetzer speaking at Lumen Field, fielding questions after another frustrating result. And odds are, long term, the Rave Green will be just fine (they’re still third in the West). That’s despite the clear emotions everyone around the club is feeling right now.

Speaking of, Orlando felt they did enough to earn all three points from this cross-country road trip on short rest. They had some great chances, particularly through Facundo Torres as he returned from international duty with Uruguay. They just couldn’t complete the final move.

“We walk off the field with the sensation that we could have won it and that feeling is heavy right now in the locker room because we had our chances at the end, especially in the second half,” said head coach Oscar Pareja. “Even in the first half, we had [chances].