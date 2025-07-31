LAFC look for Leagues Cup rebound against Pachuca

It's time to bounce back like a boomerang.
After falling on penalties to Mazatlán in their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One opener, LAFC have their sights set on a rejuvenating performance against 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca at BMO Stadium on Friday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"What we've taken from Mazatlán is that we played well, we just need to take advantage of our chances. We need to score more," said midfielder Timothy Tillman.
"Just protect our goal and play well with the ball, and then we'll see. I think it will be a good team and a good game – hopefully with a better end for us."
It's in the details
LAFC largely carried play against Mazatlán, finishing with 57% possession, a 15-8 shots advantage and a 2.2-0.5 edge in expected goals (xG).
Yet by the final whistle, the LIGA MX visitors had clawed back a 1-1 draw and won the ensuing PK shootout 11-10.
"I was quite happy with the performance against Mazatlán, and the mentality and the attitude of the guys. I think a lot of things we set out to do worked,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo.
“In only one category did we come up short – also statistically, so not just my subjective opinion, but also objectively – we didn't finish our chances at a good rate. I think if we finish our chances, then I think you're sitting there with three points. Instead, you have one. That's just the way this game works.”
Bouanga bounce-back?
As the all-time Leagues Cup top scorer (12 goals), Denis Bouanga is probably the last player you'd expect to have missed the decisive penalty on Tuesday night. But after going through all 11 takers on each team, somebody had to.
Bouanga is about as competitive as they come, though, so the Gabon international is expected to bounce back on Friday.
"Yes, for sure," agreed Tillman. "He's a guy that always wants to compete on the highest level, so he's for sure mad about missing that PK. But that might help us against Pachuca tomorrow."
Chasing a trophy
Last year, Cherundolo led LAFC to the Leagues Cup final, falling 3-1 at the Columbus Crew.
Now, their hopes of making the Leagues Cup knockout rounds hinge on a strong result against Pachuca, who took a 3-2 win at San Diego FC in their Leagues Cup opener.
Anything less against their fellow 2025 FIFA Club World Cup participant, and they could be left just playing for pride in the final Phase One test vs. Tigres on Aug. 5.
"What we focus on now is Pachuca," said Tillman. "We really want to win this game against Pachuca."
Added Cherundolo: “I think we will create chances. I think the opponent will also create chances, and it becomes a matter of which team will be sharper in their boxes, respectively."