LAFC look for Leagues Cup rebound against Pachuca

"Just protect our goal and play well with the ball, and then we'll see. I think it will be a good team and a good game – hopefully with a better end for us."

"What we've taken from Mazatlán is that we played well, we just need to take advantage of our chances. We need to score more," said midfielder Timothy Tillman .

It's in the details

LAFC largely carried play against Mazatlán, finishing with 57% possession, a 15-8 shots advantage and a 2.2-0.5 edge in expected goals (xG).

Yet by the final whistle, the LIGA MX visitors had clawed back a 1-1 draw and won the ensuing PK shootout 11-10.

"I was quite happy with the performance against Mazatlán, and the mentality and the attitude of the guys. I think a lot of things we set out to do worked,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo.