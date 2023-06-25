St. Louis CITY forward Samuel Adeniran has "fairy tale" game after loan recall

Samuel Adeniran , with more nights like the one he had during Matchday 21 at the San Jose Earthquakes , may be making himself comfortable within the St. Louis CITY SC locker room.

"He came prepared, kept his head down and worked hard, and you could see that tonight. And then how it translates on the field now, he's a menace," St. Louis head coach Bradley Carnell said of the Houston native, who was acquired last December in a trade with Seattle Sounders FC .

With Designated Players João Klauss and Eduard Lowën out injured for extended periods of time, Adeniran played the hero as St. Louis's four-match winless streak (0W-3L-1D) ended. They also climbed back atop the Western Conference standings, vaulting above LAFC .

On Saturday, the 24-year-old scored his first two MLS goals – first from open play (41'), then from the penalty spot (58') – to lift the expansion team to a 2-1 victory at PayPal Park. Even more impressive was how Adeniran had been recalled from a loan to USL Championship side San Antonio FC just days prior, making the flight from Texas to Northern California on Friday to join the team.

Has it fully sunk in for Adeniran, whose professional career began in Portugal in 2018?

"Kind of. I think it will hit me on the plane," Adeniran said postgame. "It's been amazing to come back. I didn't even really get a chance to train with the team, and to be able to help the team in this way is a blessing. I'm really grateful."

Despite Adeniran's goals, St. Louis had a few white-knuckle moments while attempting to see their 2-1 lead out in the end, needing a couple of massive saves by Roman Bürki to hold the Quakes at bay.

Bürki ultimately ended the night with eight stops, while St. Louis sent San Jose to their first home loss of the season.

"I think a little late flurry was to be expected," Carnell said. "I felt we had a couple of moments to put the game to bed, and then when you don't, I think it's totally natural that you're going to get a bit of pressure in the last few minutes. ...Credit to the boys, they stuck it out."

Carnell noted Adeniran "has a ways to go" from a fitness standpoint to gain consistent minutes at the MLS level, but it didn't put a damper on what the STL boss called a "fairy tale" of a last few days.