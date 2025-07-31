Inter Miami vs. Club Necaxa: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Fresh off wins in their respective Leagues Cup 2025 openers, Inter Miami CF host Club Necaxa on Saturday evening for a Phase One match.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Aug. 2 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.
The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.
The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
After being named MLS Player of the Month for July 2025, Lionel Messi carried his scorching form into Inter Miami's first Leagues Cup test.
The Herons' captain dished out two assists, setting up second-half goals from Telasco Segovia (58') and Marcelo Weigandt (90+6') that delivered a dramatic 2-1 victory over Atlas FC.
The biggest headline, though, might have been Rodrigo De Paul's debut. The World Cup-winning midfielder, who's on loan from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid, logged a 90-minute shift despite not training with his new club.
With Argentina teammates De Paul and Messi reunited, Inter Miami are dreaming of winning a second-ever Leagues Cup title.
Necaxa have momentum after Wednesday's 3-1 win at Atlanta United, a result sealed by Tomás Badaloni's late brace.
Badaloni subbed on in the second half for Diber Cambindo, one of Necaxa's two LIGA MX All-Stars this year. The other is midfielder Agustín Palavecino.
But now the difficulty level goes up several levels, as they'll be tasked with corralling Messi-led Miami on the road.
It's quite the challenge facing manager Fernando Gago, a former Argentine international and Real Madrid midfielder. It's early days in his Necaxa tenure after he coached Boca Juniors.