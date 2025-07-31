Inter Miami vs. Club Necaxa: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

Fresh off wins in their respective Leagues Cup 2025 openers, Inter Miami CF host Club Necaxa on Saturday evening for a Phase One match.

How to watch & stream

When

Saturday, Aug. 2 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT

Where

Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams aim to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.