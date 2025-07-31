Chicago Fire midfielder Kellyn Acosta drives community forward

As one of Major League Soccer's longest-tenured players, Chicago Fire FC midfielder Kellyn Acosta has always prioritized using his status to give back to the community.

"Now imagine running on crutches. With a ball. On grass. With one leg."

"Have you tried walking on crutches? Your arms and elbows carry so much weight. Your core has to be super strong. Just getting anywhere is hard work," Acosta wrote of the inspirational players who've converted him into a lifelong advocate and admirer.

The 30-year-old veteran, who established his eponymous foundation in 2023, recently took to The Players' Tribune to create awareness for the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team.

These notable athletes have overcome all types of adversity, as revealed by Acosta: "Car crashes, tumors, bone diseases. An earthquake. Civil war in Sierra Leone.

"What they all had in common was a love for soccer."

And what they need more than anything is funding as they look to qualify for the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Costa Rica.

"If the U.S. is going to win its first world title, we need more backing. The game is a lot bigger in Europe right now, but a lot of MLS teams are forming their own teams, and I’d love for more people to get involved," Acosta wrote.