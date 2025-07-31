Chicago Fire midfielder Kellyn Acosta drives community forward

As one of Major League Soccer's longest-tenured players, Chicago Fire FC midfielder Kellyn Acosta has always prioritized using his status to give back to the community.
The 30-year-old veteran, who established his eponymous foundation in 2023, recently took to The Players' Tribune to create awareness for the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team.
"Have you tried walking on crutches? Your arms and elbows carry so much weight. Your core has to be super strong. Just getting anywhere is hard work," Acosta wrote of the inspirational players who've converted him into a lifelong advocate and admirer.
"Now imagine running on crutches. With a ball. On grass. With one leg."
These notable athletes have overcome all types of adversity, as revealed by Acosta: "Car crashes, tumors, bone diseases. An earthquake. Civil war in Sierra Leone.
"What they all had in common was a love for soccer."
And what they need more than anything is funding as they look to qualify for the 2026 Amputee World Cup in Costa Rica.
"If the U.S. is going to win its first world title, we need more backing. The game is a lot bigger in Europe right now, but a lot of MLS teams are forming their own teams, and I’d love for more people to get involved," Acosta wrote.
"It’s not necessarily about big gestures, but also small shows of support. Make a contribution. Go to a game."
Acosta is backing up his words with actions, collaborating with the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to donate $50,000 to the cause.
"What they are doing is truly exceptional, and I can promise that this money will change that journey for so many people," he added.
"With $50,000 you can cover the entire World Cup funding goal for the U.S. Amputee Soccer Team."
As MLS celebrates its landmark 30th season, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award returns to recognize players making a difference beyond the pitch, highlighting Audi’s continued commitment to community impact. A selection committee – comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members – will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. The selected player will receive a $150,000 donation to support their charity of choice, with the award presented during MLS Cup presented by Audi.