Columbus Crew choke another lead, LAFC get outsmarted in Dallas & more from Week 30

Since most of the drama right now is around the “are they in or are they out?” playoff dance, we’re going to mess around with our usual column format and highlight those games.

My season post-mortems – you know the ones with 1,000 words you don’t read but a silly GIF you watch like 10 times – will be coming this week.

As a great man once said (actually he said it way more than once, but still): two things can be true at the same time. And so we’ll bring that aphorism up to Montréal on Friday night, where the Columbus Crew came away with a point courtesy of a 2-2 draw at CFM.

A point on the road in this game, against that CF Montréal team, is a very, very good result.

A late, two-goal collapse is terrible from Columbus.

The Crew had reason to be happy. They had reason to be enraged. They had reason to be frustrated. Head coach Caleb Porter was feeling all of those and more before unleashing in his postgame presser.

“We’re all pissed off, obviously, with the way it ended,” Porter said. “Honestly I thought we were playing as well as we’d played in any game all year. We were on the road playing, in my opinion, the best team in the league, and we’re up 2-0… I thought the energy, the execution, everything we did on our way to scoring two goals.

“And then we lose our discipline, and we go down a man. For me, that’s what turned the game. You know, up 2-0, 75th minute, 11-v-11? No chance. No chance they come back.”

Porter’s right – obviously – that it would’ve been harder for Montréal to come back if they were playing 11-v-11 (Luis Diaz absolutely earned his 76th-minute red, no question), but the numbers also suggest that Porter’s wrong in his assertion that Montréal wouldn’t have had a chance, because the Crew’s thing this year is that they give everybody a chance. They’ve made squandering leads a bit of a thing, and they’ve now dropped 17 points from winning positions over the course of this season – only a handful of teams are worse than that.

More to the point: As per TruMedia via StatsPerform, Columbus are tied for league-worst (with the Revs) with a -6 goal differential in the 75th minute or later when they have a lead, and nobody’s conceded more than the Crew’s nine goals in that situation. When they’re ahead or tied past the 75th minute, they’re -8 (again, tied with the Revs for league-worst), and all alone with an MLS-worst 13 goals conceded.

Columbus have given up just 20 goals in all other situations all year long. What this tells me is that down the stretch, when games are tight, they are broken.

Want more evidence? The last time these two teams met, it was 11-v-11 in the 75th minute, and the Crew were up 1-0. Montréal won that one 2-1.

Friday wasn’t an outlier. It’s a habit.