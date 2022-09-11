Here we go again! Portland Timbers topple Minnesota in late-season surge

It's the stretch drive of a regular season and the Portland Timbers are catching fire. It's seemingly an annual occurrence in the Rose City.

Giovanni Savarese’s side appears to be following that same script, as a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United FC at Providence Park Saturday night was the Timbers’ fourth in a row and propelled them into fifth in the Western Conference standings with three games remaining in their regular season.

A year ago, the Timbers won 10 of their final 14 games, including the last three of the regular season, and rode that momentum into hosting MLS Cup 2021.

“I think that's a well-deserved three points, actually six points, because we took three away from Minnesota,” the Timbers head coach said postgame, with Dairon Asprilla's 61st-minute corner-kick header the difference.

“We know that every time that we play them it's always difficult. So very important for us today and we move a little closer to where we need to be — three more matches, huge games, one at a time as I said and we have to continue to work.”

The Timbers are one point behind fourth-place Nashville SC and have a chance to host an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs match at Providence Park, where they’ve lost just twice this season (8W-2L-6D record).

But Minnesota and Real Salt Lake, narrowly behind them above the playoff line, both have a game in hand on the Timbers. And the eighth-place LA Galaxy, who have 40 points from 29 matches, have two games in hand.