Chicharito's PK saved again: Will LA Galaxy pay the price?

Another match, another Chicharito penalty kick. And another miss from the LA Galaxy star.

But Chicharito squandered a chance to equalize at GEODIS PARK, his low shot pushed aside by a diving Joe Willis in the 55th minute. The captain's blunder kept the score at 1-0 after Hany Mukhtar ’s own PK gave the hosts a first-half lead.

Puig steps up

After that miss, Chicharito’s second in as many games, there was yet another chance for him to shoot from 12 yards out deep into second-half stoppage time.

But LA’s new star, former FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, quickly grabbed the ball after Video Review awarded a PK following Walker Zimmerman’s handball on Chicharito’s shot, a play for which the US international was sent off via a second yellow card.