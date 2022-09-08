"Multiple cases with him": Atlanta United's Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension

Atlanta United 's 2022 season has not gone to plan and certainly has not gone quietly. It continues to go from bad to worse.

The latest lowlight for the Five Stripes came on Wednesday when the club suspended star forward Josef Martinez for one game due to "conduct detrimental to the team." Head coach Gonzalo Pineda admitted the next day that there have been "multiple cases or situations" of "bad behavior" with the club legend.

“This time we felt it was the right time to take action," Pineda told local media at training on Thursday.

The suspension comes after an argument following the club's 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers last weekend. The Athletic reported that Martinez knocked over a catering table filled with chicken and rice in the locker room, prompting the argument.

“We were arguing, we were having a discussion, but we were always 2-3 yards away from each other," Pineda said. "We did not have a physical altercation.”

The loss leaves Atlanta 11th place in the Eastern Conference, six points below the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff line with just five games left.

Pineda said the decision to suspend Martinez was a collective one between him, his staff and the front office. Pineda added that Martinez has not apologized to him.

This incident is the latest in chasms widening between Martinez and the club where he's become an icon. Martinez has been public with frustration in the past, including with previous head coaches Frank de Boer and Gabriel Heinze.

Few, if any, players in MLS can match the combination of on-field excellence plus status within his city that Martinez earned from 2017-19. He had 77 goals and 11 assists in just 83 matches over that timeframe, leading the club to the 2018 MLS Cup, the 2019 US Open Cup and 2019 Campeones Cup. In the process, he elevated to one of the premier figures in Atlanta's sporting culture, alongside beloved Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña, stars for the city's NBA and MLB franchises.