Atlanta United part ways with Carlos Bocanegra

"While we will continue to fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, this gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club."

"We are deeply appreciative of Carlos’ dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United. However, I believe it’s time for our club to move in a new direction," Lagerwey said.

High standards

However, Atlanta have struggled to recapture those championship-caliber heights in recent years. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020 and 2022, and currently are one point above the line (ninth place) with seven games remaining.

"I want to personally thank Carlos for his many contributions to the success of Atlanta United on and off the pitch,” said owner and chairman Arthur Blank. "He was here from the beginning and deserves much credit for our MLS Championship; other trophies we’ve won over the last nine years; and the way our team captured the heart of this city even before we launched in 2017.