Atlanta United part ways with Carlos Bocanegra

Atlanta United have parted ways with vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra effective immediately, the club announced Wednesday.
President and CEO Garth Lagerwey will assume Bocanegra’s duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The search for the club’s next technical director will begin immediately.
"We are deeply appreciative of Carlos’ dedication and success over the last nine years with Atlanta United. However, I believe it’s time for our club to move in a new direction," Lagerwey said.
"While we will continue to fight for a playoff spot down the final stretch of the season, this gives us a clean slate and a runway to properly assess all vacancies in our sporting operation ahead of what will be an extremely important offseason for our club."
Bocanegra joined Atlanta as technical director in 2015 and oversaw their roster construction upon entering MLS as a 2017 expansion team.
High standards
Atlanta’s rapturous start led to lifting MLS Cup 2018, with Miguel Almirón and Josef Martínez in star roles and Tata Martino as head coach. They also won the 2019 Campeones Cup and 2019 US Open Cup.
However, Atlanta have struggled to recapture those championship-caliber heights in recent years. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020 and 2022, and currently are one point above the line (ninth place) with seven games remaining.
"I want to personally thank Carlos for his many contributions to the success of Atlanta United on and off the pitch,” said owner and chairman Arthur Blank. "He was here from the beginning and deserves much credit for our MLS Championship; other trophies we’ve won over the last nine years; and the way our team captured the heart of this city even before we launched in 2017.
"Several dynamic players signed by Carlos have been foundational to our success, including some who have moved on to opportunities in elite leagues and clubs across the world. I will always have great affection for Carlos and his beautiful family, and deep gratitude for the passion and dedication he brought to our club over the years. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Head coach search
Alongside Bocanegra’s exit, Atlanta are also seeking their fifth full-time head coach in eight seasons. They parted ways with Gonzalo Pineda in early June and elevated assistant Rob Valentino to his second interim stint.
Atlanta are conducting a search to fill their head coach vacancy, but there is no timetable for filling that role.
Meanwhile, Atlanta transferred out World Cup winner Thiago Almada, Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis and homegrown star Caleb Wiley this summer. They signed left back Pedro Amador and DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, but didn't acquire a new striker. Entering 2025, Atlanta will have Designated Player flexibility.
Lagerwey, who previously led highly successful eras at Seattle Sounders FC and Real Salt Lake, joined Atlanta in November 2022.