Cucho Hernández & Columbus Crew are Leagues Cup 2024 champions!

The Columbus Crew once again topped LAFC in a title match, riding a Cucho Hernández brace to a 3-1 victory in Sunday's Leagues Cup 2024 final at Lower.com Field.
In a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi, Cucho repeated as the Crew's MVP. This time, the Colombian international scored twice - including a second-half stoppage-time winner - before Jacen Russell-Rowe iced the game in the final moments.
Cucho opened the scoring just before the halftime break with a towering header that gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
LAFC marquee summer signing Olivier Giroud, responded early in the second half, netting his first goal for the Black & Gold with a well-placed header that temporarily leveled the score at 1-1.
But the Crew's star man wouldn't be denied his opportunity to lift the Leagues Cup trophy. When the game appeared to be headed to a penalty shootout, Hernández sent a dipping shot past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 92nd minute, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead and sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Russell-Rowe snuffed out any chances of an LAFC comeback just two minutes later, firing a low shot past Lloris on a lethal counterattack, to secure a first Leagues Cup title for Columbus.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Wilfried Nancy-coached Crew can now make a serious case as an all-time best MLS club contender. Sunday's Leagues Cup final win gave them their second major title, after MLS Cup 2023, in just nine months. And it came less than three months after they reached the Concacaf Champions Cup final. They'll return to CCC in 2025, and with the way things are shaping this year it'd be foolish to rule out another MLS Cup run this season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cucho's game-winning, title-clinching goal. Enough said.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: The above moment alone would've been enough to make Cucho Man of the Match. But add another goal and a brilliant all-around performance, and he's the obvious choice.
Next Up
- CLB: Wednesday. Aug. 28 at Philadelphia Union | 7:30 pm ET (Apple TV - Free) | MLS Regular Season
- LAFC: Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Seattle Sounders FC | 10:30 pm ET (Apple TV - Free) | US Open Cup semifinals