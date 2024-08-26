Cucho Hernández & Columbus Crew are Leagues Cup 2024 champions!

In a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi, Cucho repeated as the Crew's MVP. This time, the Colombian international scored twice - including a second-half stoppage-time winner - before Jacen Russell-Rowe iced the game in the final moments.

Cucho opened the scoring just before the halftime break with a towering header that gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage.

LAFC marquee summer signing Olivier Giroud, responded early in the second half, netting his first goal for the Black & Gold with a well-placed header that temporarily leveled the score at 1-1.

But the Crew's star man wouldn't be denied his opportunity to lift the Leagues Cup trophy. When the game appeared to be headed to a penalty shootout, Hernández sent a dipping shot past the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 92nd minute, giving Columbus a 2-1 lead and sending the crowd into a frenzy.