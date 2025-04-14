What We Learned: Gazdag debuts for Columbus, Cincinnati's defense grows stronger

While Gazdag still has a bit of work to do in his transition from one of the league's most direct tactical approaches to one of the most patient, it's clear his new manager is ready to entrust him with big minutes. Now, in another contrast from most of his time with the Union, Gazdag didn't feature through the middle or on the right side of the attacking midfield line in his second-half showing against St. Louis. Instead, he played on the left side of Nancy's front three and enjoyed the freedom to drop between the lines to help key sequences like the one that led to Columbus' second goal of the evening.