Charlotte FC attacking help "very close" to arriving as preseason opens

Charlotte FC enter preseason as an expansion club “under construction,” but head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez likes their depth and assures attacking help is coming soon.

That’s the clear need for Charlotte, but it’s also proven to be the most difficult area to land players. Ramirez said they’ve been close on several occasions, only to have negotiations fall apart at the last moment.

Still, Ramirez is looking to sign a pair of strikers and a pair of wingers. And he’s confident at least part of that business can happen soon.

“The sporting director is still working on that and I’m pretty sure we are very, very close to having our striker and our wingers,” he told reporters during a virtual press availability Monday morning. “Ideally, we miss two strikers and two wingers, still four players to come. We need to be clever and we need to see we still have markets open. When we go for a DP or an expensive player, we need to be very clever.”

Charlotte have been linked to landing Club Tijuana winger Christian Ortiz, with a source telling MLSsoccer.com a signing is expected in the coming days.