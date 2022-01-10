Charlotte FC land defender Christian Makoun in trade with Inter Miami CF

“It is difficult to find players like Christian who are left-footed and possess all the qualities we are looking for in our central defenders. He is someone who can help us win now but is also a young player with a bright future at our club.”

“We’re very excited to welcome a player of Christian’s quality and potential to Charlotte FC and continue building the spine of our team. He started over 20 games in MLS last season which adds even more league experience to our backline," Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

Makoun, 21, is a Venezuelan international who holds his US Green Card and will count as a domestic player on Charlotte’s inaugural 2022 roster.

The expansion club also receives Inter Miami’s No. 9 spot on the Allocation Ranking list with Inter Miami retaining a percentage of a future transfer of Makoun.

We have acquired defender Christian Makoun from Inter Miami CF in exchange for the No. 1 Allocation Ranking spot. #ForTheCrown

Makoun is coming off a breakout season with Miami where he scored twice across 26 games (23 starts). He’s been named to Venezuela’s senior squad for multiple Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers this cycle, though awaits his debut.

Makoun joined Inter Miami in August 2019 from Zamora FC as the club’s third-ever signing.

“This transaction helps us position the club in a positive way ahead of potentially exciting moves that will strengthen the roster,” Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We would like to thank Christian for his services in these past two years and wish him the best in the future.”

The Allocation Order is the mechanism used to determine which MLS club has first priority to acquire a player listed on the Allocation Ranking List. This list consists of select US men’s national team players, select youth US national team players, and former MLS players returning to the league after joining a non-MLS club for a transfer fee of $500,000 or more.