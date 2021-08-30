MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC sign Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Charlotte FC have signed Uruguayan center back Guzman Corujo to a pre-contract, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. Corujo's deal with Charlotte will start on January 1.

Corujo, 25, was with Club Nacional and his contract was due to expire at the end of the year. But the Uruguayan club announced today they terminated the final three months of his deal after he signed his pre-contract with Charlotte. He made 104 appearances with Nacional and won two league titles.

The defender was a product of Nacional's academy and spent his entire career with his boyhood club to date. No word on when Corujo will join up with Charlotte.

Corujo is Charlotte's seventh player on their inaugural roster. He follows defenders Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz and Riley McGree.

Charlotte named Miguel Angel Ramirez as their first head coach in July and begin play in MLS as an expansion side in 2022.

