Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Jordy Alcivar from Ecuadorian side LDU Quito, the expansion club announced Monday. Alcivar signed a four-year contract with a club option for a fifth year. He will remain with LDU Quito through the end of 2021 and report to Charlotte's inaugural preseason in January 2022.

Charlotte acquired his discovery rights from FC Cincinnati for $100,000 in General Allocation Money.

Alcivar, 22, has made 83 appearances for Quito, his boyhood club. Though primarily a defensive midfielder, Alcivar has added five goals and six assists. He has started all six of their Copa Sudamericana matches this season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Jordy to Charlotte FC as he becomes the eighth player in club history. He brings balance to our midfield and can control the game with and without the ball at his feet,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club statement. “He comes from a well-respected league in South America and is very experienced for a player of his age. In Jordy, we add another player to our roster who has experience in big moments for club and country, and we look forward to getting him to Charlotte for preseason in January.”

Alcivar was a mainstay at Ecuadorian youth international levels, including at the 2019 U-20 World Cup where he played alongside LAFC's Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios, Orlando City's Alexander Alvarado and Chicago Fire FC's Jhon Espinoza.

Charlotte begin their inaugural MLS season in 2022. They now have eight players on their roster: defenders Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Alcivar.

Charlotte named Miguel Angel Ramirez as their first head coach in July.

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Minnesota United target Honduras international Kervin Arriaga
Chicago Fire FC sign homegrown forward Missael Rodríguez to long-term deal
Report: FC Dallas, USMNT starlet Ricardo Pepi being pursued by Wolfsburg

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 30
MLS veteran Justin Meram retires from international soccer with Iraq

MLS veteran Justin Meram retires from international soccer with Iraq
Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar
"We're still in the fight": Vancouver Whitecaps FC not bowing out of playoff race

"We're still in the fight": Vancouver Whitecaps FC not bowing out of playoff race
Matt Turner slumping, RSL thrive with Herrera in the "Najar Role" & more from MLS Week 30
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Matt Turner slumping, RSL thrive with Herrera in the "Najar Role" & more from MLS Week 30
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 31

What your club is wearing for MLS Week 31
More News
Video
Video
Three GOTW candidates in 1 game! Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week
1:47

Three GOTW candidates in 1 game! Vote on your favorite Goal of the Week
Watch the best moments of Week 30
4:02

Watch the best moments of Week 30
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. SKC | October 17, 2021
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. SKC | October 17, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | October 17, 2021
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | October 17, 2021
More Video