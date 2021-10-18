Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar

“We’re delighted to welcome Jordy to Charlotte FC as he becomes the eighth player in club history. He brings balance to our midfield and can control the game with and without the ball at his feet,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club statement. “He comes from a well-respected league in South America and is very experienced for a player of his age. In Jordy, we add another player to our roster who has experience in big moments for club and country, and we look forward to getting him to Charlotte for preseason in January.”