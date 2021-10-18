Charlotte FC sign Ecuador youth international Jordy Alcivar

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Charlotte FC have acquired midfielder Jordy Alcivar from Ecuadorian side LDU Quito, the expansion club announced Monday. Alcivar signed a four-year contract with a club option for a fifth year. He will remain with LDU Quito through the end of 2021 and report to Charlotte's inaugural preseason in January 2022.
Charlotte acquired his discovery rights from FC Cincinnati for $100,000 in General Allocation Money.
Alcivar, 22, has made 83 appearances for Quito, his boyhood club. Though primarily a defensive midfielder, Alcivar has added five goals and six assists. He has started all six of their Copa Sudamericana matches this season.
“We’re delighted to welcome Jordy to Charlotte FC as he becomes the eighth player in club history. He brings balance to our midfield and can control the game with and without the ball at his feet,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a club statement. “He comes from a well-respected league in South America and is very experienced for a player of his age. In Jordy, we add another player to our roster who has experience in big moments for club and country, and we look forward to getting him to Charlotte for preseason in January.”
Alcivar was a mainstay at Ecuadorian youth international levels, including at the 2019 U-20 World Cup where he played alongside LAFC's Jose Cifuentes and Diego Palacios, Orlando City's Alexander Alvarado and Chicago Fire FC's Jhon Espinoza.
Charlotte begin their inaugural MLS season in 2022. They now have eight players on their roster: defenders Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Alcivar.
Charlotte named Miguel Angel Ramirez as their first head coach in July.