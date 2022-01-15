Transfer Tracker

Report: Charlotte FC to sign Club Tijuana winger Christian Ortiz

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Charlotte FC are closing in on signing Club Tijuana winger Christian Ortiz, according to a report from Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

A source confirmed to MLSsoccer.com that the expansion side is interested in the player and that a signing is expected in the coming days.

Ortiz, 29, has made 17 appearances in Liga MX for Club Tijuana after joining from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, where he scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 all-competition appearances.

Charlotte manager Miguel Ángel Ramírez used to lead Independiente del Valle, and the MLS newcomers have already dipped into that connection when signing midfielder Alan Franco on loan from Brazilian Serie A club Atlético Mineiro. Similarly, the Spanish manager coached U22 Initiative signing Vinicius Mello during their mutual time at Internacional in Brazil.

Ortiz's arrival would bolster Charlotte's attack as they prepare to debut in 2022 with a Feb. 26 road matchup at D.C. United.

