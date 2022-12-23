Hernán Losada: I'm ready to "be a better coach" for CF Montréal

“Like you're going to read a few negative comments, I also received yesterday 20, 25 messages from ex-players of D.C. United, from people who work there, being extremely happy with this new opportunity,” Losada continued. “So while sometimes we got a lot of attention to a few negative comments, we forgot how many positive comments I also receive in my period with D.C. United. Of course, it's up to me to be a better coach and I want to be that. I'm ready for that. That's why I'm also so thankful to receive this opportunity now with Montréal and I'm ready to go.”

“There are things to correct, there are things to get better,” the 40-year-old said. “I'm ready to be a better person, to be a better coach. But of course you also need to understand that in soccer, football or whatever you want to call it, it's a group of 30 players. I'm in charge of a lot of people and all of them to keep them happy, to keep them motivated – that's the challenge. And it's not always easy.

Asked about that exit and getting a second chance in MLS, Losada said he’s a “young coach who is still learning a lot as a coach and as a person.” He said there are two sides to everything, too.

The decision arrives with a few question marks, though, considering the narrative and reports that surrounded Losada’s exit from D.C. United early into the 2022 MLS campaign. Stories of locker-room tensions, intense training ground sessions and player weigh-ins seemed to sour his time with the Black-and-Red. When the Argentine manager was abruptly dismissed last April , he had lasted just 41 total games in charge across 15 months.

Wilfried Nancy departed for the Columbus Crew on Dec. 6, then Hernán Losada was hired on Dec. 21. With the 2023 MLS season starting on Feb. 25, time was of the essence.

Olivier Renard, Montréal’s vice president and chief sporting officer, took a forward-looking approach when addressing the same topic. They have mutual roots in Belgium – Renard is from the European nation, while Losada most notably played for and coached Beerschot before coming to MLS.

“I don't want to speak about what we heard in the past about Hernan,” Renard said. “But I want also to explain that I received also many messages yesterday, from Belgium also, that it was a good choice from the club, from me. I'm sure from that. But like Hernan explained, he's a young coach and he needs to also have the support around him.”

Renard also made clear Montréal “want to see a coach adapt to a club and not a club adapt to a coach.” While Losada was disruptive in the US capital, that doesn’t seem likely to occur north of the border.

Further, Losada’s view of the game – his D.C. teams became known for their high-tempo, high-pressing style – seems in lockstep with how Montréal have sought to play since Renard arrived in 2019 after helping lead Belgian powerhouses like Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege. It surfaced during the year-long Thierry Henry era (2020) and with Nancy (2021-22) at the helm, applying a philosophy of play that's distinctly Montréal above all else.

“My style of play, I used to be a No. 10, offensive midfield player, always thinking how to win the game and not thinking about how we don't lose the game,” Losada said, conducting the majority of his press conference in the Québécois city’s native French language. “So based on that, I also build my game model and my philosophy and thinking of what we can do to win the game, how we can create the most scoring chances, how can we at the same time be offensive but also have a defensive stability.