Canada vs. Belgium: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group F game

The Red Devils slot No. 2 in FIFA’s World Rankings , making this Canada’s toughest game in years. They already enter the 2022 World Cup as longshots .

Against Belgium, points are at a premium for head coach John Herdman’s team to avoid an uphill climb in upcoming Group F fixtures against Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1).

Les Rouges enter as Concacaf champions, surprising the region by finishing above both the United States and Mexico in qualifying. That sealed their first World Cup trip in 36 years.

Player health is front of mind for every nation during this rare November/December World Cup, and Canada are no exception.

Injury question marks hang around Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, the program’s top two players by most measures. The Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown product is recovering from a hamstring strain, while Eustáquio and even goalkeeper Milan Borjan appear to be carrying knocks.

Some gamesmanship might be at play by Herdman, but one guarantee is there’ll be a heavy MLS presence on display for Les Rougues. A league-leading six players from CF Montréal are on their roster, with defenders Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller two centerpieces from the rising Eastern Conference club.

Fresh off a 2-1 tune-up victory over Japan, Canada will have some confidence they can make noise in Qatar. But the lights will soon shine brighter, and the stage gets bigger, for a country that’s watched the past eight World Cups from home.