Canada lineup vs. Belgium: Davies, Eustáquio ready for World Cup opener

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

22WC_can_xi_bel

Canada’s injury concerns surrounding Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio have faded, as the Bayern Munich and Porto stars are starting their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener Wednesday against Belgium ​​(2 pm ET | FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada).

Les Rouges are in their first World Cup in 36 years, meeting the world’s No. 2-ranked team at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. They’ve arrived as Concacaf champions, topping regional qualifying ahead of the US and Mexico.

Head coach John Herdman has his top players healthy and available, with Lille striker Jonathan David leading the line and 39-year-old Beşiktaş midfielder Atiba Hutchinson approaching the 100-cap club.

Canada’s lineup features three MLS players: Toronto FC wingback Richie Laryea and CF Montréal defenders Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller.

After facing a Belgium side that’s led by Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Real Madrid star Edin Hazard, Canada meet Croatia (Nov. 27) and Morocco (Dec. 1) in Group F play. The group’s top two finishers reach the 16-team knockout stages.

Earlier on Wednesday, Croatia and Morocco settled for a 0-0 draw.

By position, here’s how a likely 3-4-3 formation could look (right to left):

  • Goalkeeper: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)
  • Defenders: Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal), Steven Vitória (Chaves), Kamal Miller (CF Montréal)
  • Midfielders: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Atiba Hutchinson (Beşiktaş), Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)
  • Forwards: Junior Hoilett (Reading), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Canada vs. Belgium lineups

Canada World Cup

