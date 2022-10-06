Canada climb in FIFA World Rankings before 2022 World Cup

Canada are up two places to No. 41 in the last FIFA World Rankings update before the 2022 World Cup begins in November, the international governing body announced Thursday.

The update comes as head coach John Herdman’s team emerges from a mixed bag of tune-up friendlies in Europe last month, beating Qatar 2-0 and losing to Uruguay 2-0 before Group F play begins this fall.

Les Rouges, back in their first World Cup since 1986, will also face Japan on Nov. 17 in Dubai in a final preparation match before their 36-year absence officially ends.

Group F

The CanMNT’s group in Qatar contains three teams in the top 25. Below, we’ve also included their movement from FIFA’s August update.