World Cup odds: Can Thiago Almada make MLS history with Messi-led Argentina?

Twelve legendary players have arrived in MLS with World Cup titles in tow after storied club careers.

Might an active MLS player soon join that esteemed club?

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has a strong chance of accomplishing that, per BetMGM’s odds ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old – with one senior cap – was named an injury replacement to Argentina’s squad. La Albiceleste (+500) are given the second-best chance of raising the World Cup trophy on Dec. 18 at Lusail Stadium, trailing only fellow South American powerhouse Brazil (+350).

For Almada to make it a baker’s dozen of World Cup winners in MLS history, Argentina must first navigate Group C against Saudi Arabia (Nov. 22), Mexico (Nov. 26) and Poland (Nov. 30). Then would come the single-elimination knockout rounds, with each group’s top two finishers reaching that stage.

Argentina, two-time World Cup winners (1978, 1986), enter the tournament with a 36-game unbeaten streak. Almada will play alongside five-time World Cup participant Lionel Messi, who got his much-coveted Copa America title in 2021 by beating Brazil. All that’s left in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner’s career is lifting the sport’s biggest prize.