World Cup odds: Can Thiago Almada make MLS history with Messi-led Argentina?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Twelve legendary players have arrived in MLS with World Cup titles in tow after storied club careers.

To name a few: Spain forward David Villa (NYCFC), France forward Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls), Brazil midfielder Kaka (Orlando City SC) and Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire FC).

Might an active MLS player soon join that esteemed club?

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada has a strong chance of accomplishing that, per BetMGM’s odds ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old – with one senior cap – was named an injury replacement to Argentina’s squad. La Albiceleste (+500) are given the second-best chance of raising the World Cup trophy on Dec. 18 at Lusail Stadium, trailing only fellow South American powerhouse Brazil (+350).

For Almada to make it a baker’s dozen of World Cup winners in MLS history, Argentina must first navigate Group C against Saudi Arabia (Nov. 22), Mexico (Nov. 26) and Poland (Nov. 30). Then would come the single-elimination knockout rounds, with each group’s top two finishers reaching that stage.

Argentina, two-time World Cup winners (1978, 1986), enter the tournament with a 36-game unbeaten streak. Almada will play alongside five-time World Cup participant Lionel Messi, who got his much-coveted Copa America title in 2021 by beating Brazil. All that’s left in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner’s career is lifting the sport’s biggest prize.

Check out the full World Cup favorites rundown below, with Almada coming off a 6g/12 debut season at ATLUTD after a reported MLS-record inbound transfer ($16 million) from Velez Sarsfield. He also earned 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year honors.

Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge

World Cup 2022: Pre-tournament odds
Country
Odds
1. Brazil
+350
2. Argentina
+500
3. France
+700
T-4. England
+800
T-4. Spain
+800
6. Germany
+1000
7. Netherlands
+1200
T-8. Belgium
+1600
T-8. Portugal
+1600
10. Denmark
+2800
T-11. Uruguay
+4000
T-11. Croatia
+4000
T-13. Serbia
+8000
T-13. Senegal
+8000
T-13. Switzerland
+8000
T-16. USA
+10000
T-16. Mexico
+10000
T-16. Poland
+10000
T-19. Wales
+15000
T-19. Ecuador
+15000
T-21. Canada
+25000
T-21. Japan
+25000
T-21. Qatar
+25000
T-21. South Korea
+25000
T-21. Ghana
+25000
T-21. Cameroon
+25000
T-21. Morocco
+25000
T-28. Australia
+40000
T-28. Tunisia
+40000
30. Iran
+50000
T-31. Costa Rica
+60000
T-31.Saudi Araba
+60000

