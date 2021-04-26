Austin doing it right, Montréal strike it lucky and more from Week 2

Week 2 is in the books. Lots of draws, which isn’t unusual for early in the season -- home teams generally aren’t crisp enough to impose their will until about Week 7 or so, which is when the percentage of home team wins traditionally increases.

Of the 23 MLS teams to have already played twice, a grand total of ZERO have won both games. Of the four teams left who've played just once, only RSL and the Galaxy even have the potential to go 2-0-0. Hashtag parity, baby.

Note: That was sent before the Galaxy beat the Red Bulls on Sunday night to become the only team in the league sitting at 2-0-0. Everything old is new again! (More on that game at the bottom).

You could see all of it on the broadcast clip from the first goal, but the view via Second Spectrum’s tactical cam — waaaaay up in the clouds — gives you the full picture of how Austin want to operate:

There are always gaps to find vs. the Rapids. But the best teams don’t just find those gaps; they hit them hard and turn them into chasms by spreading Colorado out with multiple off-ball runners. If there’s one defining feature of the Verde through their first 180 MLS minutes it’s that. They want to get multiple guys moving downhill, leverage gaps, stretch the opposition out and embiggen the field of play.

It was easy being green on Saturday night, as Austin FC got their first-ever win . They did it by dominating Colorado ’s tissue-soft midfield throughout the second half in Commerce City, repeatedly strolling through wide-open spaces en route to three very well-worked goals for the 3-1 final.

Then they kept scoring, adding two more after Diego Fagundez ’s opener. Their final tally of the night once again showed all those principles of play head coach Josh Wolff is trying to instill, even if it wasn’t exactly a carbon copy of the first.

By the time Pereira gets into the box there are three Rapids playing emergency defense at the near post, none in the middle of the box, and four Austin players waiting to pounce if/when a low cross squeaks through.

As soon as Alex Ring takes that quick free kick Austin have four attackers bearing down on goal. The Rapids manage to clear the immediate danger but it’s Austin who win possession and recycle. A few passes later Danny Pereira skips through two Rapids midfielders (at least foul him, guys) and this time there are five runners pouring into the attack, and it’s a pure scramble for Colorado.

But it’s not too early to move Younes Namli back out to the wing and get Kellyn Acosta , who has been playing LB out of necessity with Sam Vines out, back into central midfield. Jack Price , Cole Bassett and Namli, together, offer little defensive coverage or ball-winnning, and when that’s the story of your central midfield you’re going to end up on the wrong side of a lot of 3-1s no matter how pretty you play when you actually have the ball.

It’s too early for Colorado to panic. This was a playoff team last year because they played good soccer and imposed their will on teams by using the ball, and all the pieces from that group are back. They should, in the long run, be fine.

In other words it was about moving in coordinated patterns a lot! Through two games Austin are averaging 188 off-ball, attacking runs per game, as per Second Spectrum’s tracking data. Last year NYCFC led the league with 175 per game. The truth of what Wolff wants his team to be is in the numbers, in the clips and, on Saturday, it was on the scoreboard as well.

It was mostly about moving, playing with each other, making space [and] creating angles,” Wolff said afterward. “Constantly thinking about how we can progress attacks and get behind the line and get in front of goal."

Nonetheless I am going to risk the wrath of CFM Twitter and suggest that there might be some fool’s gold here. Montréal scored four goals on just one xG created vs. TFC, and then scored two more on .6 xG created in this one. They are not going to bag two bangers a week and while Toye has been incredible, it’s worth remembering Toye was incredible for ~two months in the middle of the 2019 season and then entirely disappeared until … last week. There needs to be more here that suggests this is repeatable and not just an unsustainable hot streak of curling, upper-90 finishes.

This is a dream start for Wilfried Nancy & Co., one that’s been propelled by dream starts to each of their first two games. If you go up early then you control the game state, and if you control the game state you put yourself in a position where you can take advantage of early-season midfield slop and hit opponents on the break. It is smart and purposeful soccer, and that is a smart way for a team that’s not going to win many outings based on pure talent to approach things. The fans up north are understandably jubilant.

Break up CF Montréal ! They got another Mason Toye banger and another “blitz the opposition’s left side” semi-breakaway — this one from Zachary Brault-Guillard — in what became a 2-2 draw at Nashville , which has Montréal on four points from two games.

"This isn't just about the way we start or the goals conceded. We've created more clear goalscoring chances in the first two games than we did in 8-10 games last season. I want to look at this in a very positive light," said Nashville head coach Gary Smith , who I think has the right perspective, especially because his side aren’t just whipping in crosses from the touchline (though there is some of that). They’re working to get into the optimal assist zone via some pretty, and pretty effective combination play.

The flip side of the game state and xG story, of course, is what Nashville have done the past two weeks. They took 32 shots in Week 1 and managed only a point at home vs. FC Cincinnati. They outshot Montréal 18-9 in Week 2, including a number of looks for their DPs, and managed just the point vs. Montreal despite winning the xG battle 3.2-to-0.6 on Saturday.

“It’s a good point for us because they pushed a lot. We had difficult moments between the 55th and the 75th minutes. I’m proud of the team, they were resilient. I like that the players didn’t quit when it became harder. I love that attitude,” he said, but then added “Nashville put pressure on us and I would have liked to have more control of the play sometimes.”

Nancy has done well to have his team engaged and ready to punish mistakes, and that is a wonderful foundation. If, however, they don’t start using the ball more and creating more high-quality chances, they’ll start to struggle.

There are 32 games left so this isn’t a crisis. But dropping home points to Cincy and Montréal early is how you lose playoff positioning — or even a trip to the postseason all together — late, and so a little more desperation from the opening whistle is probably warranted next time out.

He’s right about that, too, and here’s the simple truth: The circumstances for Nashville are that they’ve been soft and vulnerable to start each of their first two games this season, which has cost them four home points.

"I'm ecstatic that we're creating as many chances as we are ... I think, over time, you get what you deserve,” Smith said. “And we deserve more than we're picking up at the moment. But the circumstances of any game are huge."

Orlando City have just two kind of meh points from two games but they were pretty clearly the better team in this one. Antonio Carlos is still awesome and Jhegson Mendez might’ve leveled up. He was Roger Espinoza -esque in his ability to both win the ball back and conduct the game.

A home draw probably doesn’t thrill Peter Vermes, but they’ve got four points from two games, Alan Pulido is on the verge of 90-minute fitness (he played center forward in the second half with Busio dropping back to be a No. 10), and the early returns on CB Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and DM Remi Walter are pretty positive.

11. Over the past year we’ve seen 18-year-old Gianluca Busio play as a 10, an 8, a 6, a winger, a false 9 and then, on Friday night in a 1-1 Sporting KC draw vs. Orlando City , he spent 45 minutes as a true No. 9. Even got himself a goal with a very clever near-post finish across his body.

Every bounce in this game went NYCFC’s way, which is what they probably deserved after a decent helping of bad luck in Week 1.

Taking one point from these two games is honestly better than I thought they’d do, but they’ve been outshot 54-19 overall, and outscored 7-0 (six of those goals off of set pieces) in the past 168 minutes. Through two games they are completing a tick over 50 percent of their passes in the attacking third, which is very, very low.

10. I think FC Cincinnati set an unofficial MLS record by conceding five set-piece goals in Saturday’s 5-0 loss at NYCFC . This came a week after they survived giving Nashville’s center backs a series of uncontested alley-oops in Week 1.

P ortland do. They weren’t great, but they were able to bring the likes of Mora, Diego Valeri and Eryk Williamson off the bench for the second half to eventually sew this one up.

New center back Tim Parker gets beaten to a long-ball header by the 5-foot-9 Felipe Mora , and usually stalwart d-mid Matias Vera falls asleep and lets Cristhian Paredes win the second ball before scorching home that stunner. Houston don’t have enough match-winning talent to survive if those two guys in particular aren’t winning their individual battles every week.

That’s what Losada’s trying to do and so, D.C., two games in, barely pass the ball. They are fully committed to demolition derby all over the field, and in this one the Revs were too prepared for it to let it work, as they held the visitors to just one shot on goal and deserved to win what was an ugly, ugly game.

It’s the Red Bull gameplan, and in theory it should work. I mean, it has worked — the Red Bulls have routinely led the league in 50/50s challenged and have routinely been near the bottom of the league in passing accuracy since 2015, and they’ve won two Supporters’ Shields and made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every single season in that span.

That is clearly going to be United’s modus operandi, at least in the early season, under new head coach Hernan Losada. Here is the blueprint:

8. “It was just a battle. It was a real scrap,” said New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena following Saturday night’s 1-0 home win over D.C. United . “It made for a difficult game. No flow. Difficult to build our attack.”

7. No winner in Seattle ’s trip to downtown LA to face LAFC , which finished 1-1 . That was probably the right result from a game that was missing a ton of star power (Carlos Vela, Diego Rossi and Nico Lodeiro were all scratched) and short of the types of high-quality chances both these teams have habitually created over the past few years.

Don’t let that entirely overshadow how Vancouver manhandled Toronto all over the pitch, but especially in central midfield as the ‘Caps won 51 of the 86 duels the teams contested.

5. RSL opened their season by playing the standard MLS road game: Pick spots to attack at pace, but mainly sit back and absorb. It was enough to get them a 2-1 win at a Minnesota side who were incensed when RSL ‘keeper David Ochoa punted the ball into the Wonderwall at the final whistle.

"He's got some edge on him for a kid who's not that good," Loons manager Adrian Heath said on the postgame show. Minnesota center back Michael Boxall got his two cents in as well: “He’d been acting like a clown the 90 minutes before that.”

Ask any USL fan and they’ll confirm that Ochoa is a noted practitioner of the dark arts with regard to time wasting, riling up opposing fans (and players!) and the like. He has clearly carried that up with him to the first team now that he appears to be RSL’s starting ‘keeper. If he doesn’t back that up with his play … well, anyone who watched Concacaf Olympic qualifying knows that he’s capable of catastrophic, match-losing errors. He’s also been prone to the occasional bobble, which showed up again, but was unpunished, in this one.