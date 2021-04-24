Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 2

Nashville SC fought back from two goals down for the second straight game to deny CF Montréal all three points in a entertaining 2-2 draw at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
In a carbon copy of Montréal's season opener, Mason Toye broke the ice early for Wilfried Nancy's side. In a counter attacking play, Romell Quioto fed the ball to Toye on his left on the edge of the area. The New Jersey native ignored Alistair Johnston's coverage and struck an inch-perfect side-footed shot past Joe Willis and into the far side corner for his second goal of the campaign.
Zachary Brault-Guillard kept building on last week's form and notched Montréal's second goal of the game three minutes before halftime. The Canadian international zoomed up the right flank and his shot from outside the box deflected on a Nashville defender before hitting the crossbar and crossing the goalline.
It was a familiar scenario for Nashville at halftime. And just like a week ago against FC Cincinnati it was Jhonder Càdiz who began their comeback. Randall Leal dribbled past Kamal Miller on the left flank before sending a cross inside Montréal's six-yard box. Càdiz leaped forward and headed the ball to bring his team back in the game.
Nashville knocked at the door minutes later with a skillful combination play between Càdiz and Leal. The Venezuelan striker fooled the Montreal defense with a back-heel for Leal who took a shot from the penalty spot. The Costa Rica international's effort was met with a better save from Clement Diop.
The hosts finally found the equalizer at the 77th minute. Johnston's cross was headed away by Kiki Struna but Hany Mukhtar recovered the loose ball around the penalty spot and sent a low shot towards the near post to bring the score to 2-2 and seal a second comeback draw in as many games.
Goals
13' — MTL — Mason Toye | WATCH
42' — MTL — Zachary Brault-Guillard | WATCH
54' — NSH — Jhonder Cádiz | WATCH
77' — NSH — Hany Mukhtar | WATCH
Three Things
THE BIG PICTURE: Nashville SC once again showed their resilience to rescue a point from a two-goal hole, with Jhonder Càdiz and Randall Leal again leading the second-year MLS club's comeback. The next challenge for Nashville will be to start the game as they've finished the first two weeks. For CF Montréal, while they will be disappointed to give up a lead, it was still an impressive point on the road for a club written off by many ahead of the season.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Nashville SC found their second equalizer in as many games thanks to Hany Mukhtar. The German recovered a weak clearance to make Montréal pay and steal two points from the visitors.
MAN OF THE MATCH: Randall Leal’s pace and skill prove too much for the CF Montréal defense. The Costa Rican led his team to a second straight comeback draw in their young MLS Regular Season campaign.
Next Up
NSH: Sunday, May 2 vs Inter Miami CF | 1:00pm ET | ESPN | MLS Regular Season
MTL: Saturday, May 1 vs Columbus Crew SC | 3:00pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+, CTV, TVA Sports | MLS Regular Season