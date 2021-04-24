Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 2

Nashville SC fought back from two goals down for the second straight game to deny CF Montréal all three points in a entertaining 2-2 draw at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday.

In a carbon copy of Montréal's season opener, Mason Toye broke the ice early for Wilfried Nancy's side. In a counter attacking play, Romell Quioto fed the ball to Toye on his left on the edge of the area. The New Jersey native ignored Alistair Johnston's coverage and struck an inch-perfect side-footed shot past Joe Willis and into the far side corner for his second goal of the campaign.

Zachary Brault-Guillard kept building on last week's form and notched Montréal's second goal of the game three minutes before halftime. The Canadian international zoomed up the right flank and his shot from outside the box deflected on a Nashville defender before hitting the crossbar and crossing the goalline.

It was a familiar scenario for Nashville at halftime. And just like a week ago against FC Cincinnati it was Jhonder Càdiz who began their comeback. Randall Leal dribbled past Kamal Miller on the left flank before sending a cross inside Montréal's six-yard box. Càdiz leaped forward and headed the ball to bring his team back in the game.

Nashville knocked at the door minutes later with a skillful combination play between Càdiz and Leal. The Venezuelan striker fooled the Montreal defense with a back-heel for Leal who took a shot from the penalty spot. The Costa Rica international's effort was met with a better save from Clement Diop.