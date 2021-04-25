Gonzalo and Federico Higuain enter MLS record book to give Inter Miami win

Inter Miami's Saturday victory over the Philadelphia Union was an important result in its own right for the South Florida team, but it was also one for the MLS record book. Gonzalo Higuain became the latest MLS player to score a goal assisted by his brother, before Federico Higuain scored to make them the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS match.

"It’s great but not only because he is my brother, because when I speak about Gonzalo, I speak about a football player," older brother Federico said after the match.

The pair are hardly the first to double up as brothers and teammates in the league, and are part of an even bigger group in the game internationally. It's a connection Miami head coach Phil Neville understands well, having played with older brother Gary at Manchester United and the England national team. The two also paired up for Gary's brief stint as Valencia manager from 2015 to 2016, where Phil was an assistant.