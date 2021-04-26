Recap: LA Galaxy 3, New York Red Bulls 2

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez continued his red-hot form to begin the 2021 season with a hat trick, leading the LA Galaxy to an entertaining 3-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Andrew Gutman and Cristian Casseres Jr. netted a goal apiece for RBNY, but the three-goal outburst from Hernandez, which gives the standout Mexico international five through his team's first two games of the season, proved to be enough for a second straight win for the Galaxy to start their league campaign.

The Galaxy struck first inside 10 minutes after RBNY's Florian Valot was dispossessed near midfield by Jorge Villafana, spearheading a counterattack. Ethan Zubak had his initial shot blocked, but Hernandez pounced on the deflection at the far post for an easy tap-in finish.

The visitors would find their leveler in short order, though, as Gutman struck for his first MLS goal on 26 minutes. The former FC Cincinnati man and offseason loanee from Atlanta United made a stellar individual effort to win the ball and set Brian White in on goal, before slotting the return feed from White past Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

But Hernandez made sure the Galaxy would head into the halftime locker room with the lead, cashing home his second of the day in the 41st minute. The crafty striker split both RBNY center backs to collect a pinpoint longball from Victor Vazquez in front of goal before coolly converting the finish. The goal was originally ruled offside, but was awarded by referee Victor Rivas after Video Review.

Hernandez then found the hat trick on the hour mark with another opportunistic tally after a cross from Julian Araujo was popped into the air right in front of goal, allowing for an acrobatic point-blank finish to make it 3-1.