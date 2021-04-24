Recap: Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City SC 1

A cheeky backheel by Nani canceled out Gianluca Busio's first-half strike as Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC played to a 1-1 draw at Children’s Mercy Park Friday night.

Orlando looked more likely to be the team to break the deadlock, but a lax pass out of the back by Lions goalkeeper Pedro Gallese proved costly. Daniel Salloi picked off the ball and slipped to Busio, who put pressure on Gallese. The homegrown attacker put a low shot inside the near post to give SKC the 1-0 lead.

A moment of brilliance by Nani leveled the match in the 79th minute when the Portuguese winger scored on a backheel from the edge of the six after Chris Mueller's initial attempt was blocked. The goal was given following Video Review after it was initially ruled to be offside.

It was one of three decisions, all involving potential offside goals, to go to Video Review.

Both teams had goals called back in the first half for offside, with Nicolas Isimat-Mirin’s rebound following a saved Remi Walter shot called back following Video Review. Assistant referee Kyle Atkins raised his flag on a similar goal by Benji Michel, who followed up on a juicy rebound off a Nani shot.

Referee Joe Dickerson went to the monitor for a second time in the match to negate Orlando’s potential equalizer early in the second half following Video Review.