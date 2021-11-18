"Dallas is the best academy": Ricardo Pepi on his development, Young Player of the Year award

"It's a special feeling," Pepi said of the YPOY honors on a Thursday video call. "I do it for the state of Texas. Obviously we have a rivalry with Houston, Austin, but I do it for my family, I do it for Dallas especially and also for my hometown of El Paso."

Pepi adds that distinction to a 2021 campaign that also saw him finish No. 1 in the league's 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR rankings after bursting onto the scene with FC Dallas, scoring 13 goals and dishing out three assists in 27 games while also emerging as a starter for the US men's national team .

It's been a remarkable breakout for a player who joins a lengthy list of players to come through an FC Dallas development pipeline that has established a reputation as one of the league's top cultivators of young talent.

Pepi started with FC Dallas' academy from 2016-2019 before he parlayed a successful stint with USL League One affiliate North Texas SC into a first-team contract that preceded this season's breakout. Reflecting on his own path, Pepi said his firsthand experience is more evidence that his club's reputation is a deserved one.

"I've always said that FC Dallas always prepared their young players well, I've always said that they put academy players in professional atmospheres," Pepi said. "I feel like every day they're preparing for what's the next step. For me, it was North Texas and then FC Dallas, for some players it can just be FC Dallas straight away. But I've always said Dallas is the best academy because they put players in a professional atmosphere and from a young age they're always just trying to push you to your limits and put you in situations where it's difficult for you, but it's also making you grow as a person, as a player."