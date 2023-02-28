Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday

The Vélez Sarsfield product, who arrived last year as a league-record signing (reported $16 million), also made Atlanta United history by joining Josef Martínez, Miguel Almirón and Héctor Villalba as the only players in club history with 20 goal contributions in their first 30 MLS games. At exactly 21 years and 308 days, Almada is the youngest player in the league with at least 20 combined goals and assists since the start of the 2022 season.