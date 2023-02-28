Player of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_POTM-MW1-16x9

MLS came back with a bang over the weekend – as did Atlanta United star midfielder Thiago Almada, the Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 1 of the 2023 season.

In his first official appearance since helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 21-year-old playmaker raised his global profile even more on Saturday night by belting not one, but two stoppage-time golazos to turn a 1-0 loss into a dramatic 2-1 win for the Five Stripes over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Almada, the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year, became just the fourth player in league history to score both the game-tying and game-winning goals in the 90th minute or later. Current Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Albert Rusnák, then with Real Salt Lake, was the last to achieve said feat during the 2018 season.

The Vélez Sarsfield product, who arrived last year as a league-record signing (reported $16 million), also made Atlanta United history by joining Josef Martínez, Miguel Almirón and Héctor Villalba as the only players in club history with 20 goal contributions in their first 30 MLS games. At exactly 21 years and 308 days, Almada is the youngest player in the league with at least 20 combined goals and assists since the start of the 2022 season.

The Five Stripes return to action on Saturday when hosting Eastern Conference rivals Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Related Stories

World Cup winner Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with UNREAL golazos
Thiago Almada becomes first active MLS player to win a World Cup title
Atlanta United FC Thiago Almada Player of the Matchday

Related Stories

FC Cincinnati's Brenner named Week 34 Continental Player of the Week
Charlotte FC's Daniel Ríos named Week 33 Continental Player of the Week
Charlotte FC's Karol Swiderski named Week 32 Continental Player of the Week
More News
More News
Austin FC center back Julio Cascante out long-term with injury

Austin FC center back Julio Cascante out long-term with injury
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada named Player of the Matchday
Chicago Fire sign Greek striker Georgios Koutsias to U22 Initiative deal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign Greek striker Georgios Koutsias to U22 Initiative deal
Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?

Team of the Matchday: Who shined brightest on MLS is Back weekend?
Toronto FC, defender Kadin Chung mutually terminate contract
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC, defender Kadin Chung mutually terminate contract
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 1?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 1?
More News
Video
Video
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Player of the Matchday 
0:55

Atlanta United's Thiago Almada wins Player of the Matchday 
Almada, Driussi and Klauss deliver | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:53

Almada, Driussi and Klauss deliver | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City | February 27
7:28

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City | February 27
Goal: J. Mosquera vs. SKC, 6’
1:19

Goal: J. Mosquera vs. SKC, 6’
More Video