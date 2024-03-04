29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 3

Atlanta United were off in Matchday 3, but I highly recommend last week's Extratime interview with Garth Lagerwey . It's a must-listen as they aim big in 2024.

It was fitting that goalkeeper Brad Stuver started his 100th regular-season match for Austin , becoming the first player in club history to do so (and logging a shutout). Over the past three-plus years, it's hard to think of a player who better embodies the Verde & Black.

For now, the MLS NEXT Pro product is more than deserving of his starting spot since being elevated from Crown Legacy. Pretty decent first MLS goal, too:

If Charlotte FC 's reported deal for Celtic FC winger Liel Abada gets over the line (as is expected), Iuri Tavares is likely the odd man out in their attacking three.

Who's going to supply chances to DP striker and club-record signing Hugo Cuypers ? That responsibility, seemingly, falls on Brian Gutiérrez and Xherdan Shaqiri . But that duo might be better suited for the wings, and then Chicago use their open DP spot on a No. 10.

That late-game Jonathan Lewis handball notwithstanding, the Rapids played decent ball in their 2024 home opener. I don't know if I'd go as far as Djordje Mihailovic's post-game view, but I get the sentiment.

"We defended so well," Mihailovic began. "Especially in the first half, it seemed like we had the ball the whole time. It's huge credit to our back line, our midfielders, for the work that they did, for winning those second balls, and basically, you win the second balls and you go right to attack and that’s what we did.