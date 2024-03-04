FC Cincinnati acquire USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CIN receive: DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin MIA receive: $172,799 GAM

FC Cincinnati have acquired right back DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami CF, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Monday.

In exchange for the US international defender, Inter Miami have received $172,799 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). The move also opens up significant salary-cap space for Inter Miami.

Cincinnati fit

Yedlin, 30, brings vast experience to the Orange & Blue – highlighted by appearing at two FIFA World Cups (2014, ‘22) for the USMNT. He has 81 caps in total.

Yedlin’s professional career began over a decade ago as a Seattle Sounders FC homegrown player, starting his path towards 1g/15a in 121 MLS games. His rise led to seven-plus years overseas with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Sunderland in the English Premier League, as well as Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray, before returning stateside in 2022 with Inter Miami.

Now, Yedlin completes Cincy’s new wingback duo alongside Luca Orellano (on loan from Brazil’s Vasco da Gama) after Santiago Arias (free to Brazil’s Bahia) and Álvaro Barreal (on loan at Brazil’s Cruzeiro) both left this winter. The club also added another USMNT defender during the offseason, landing center back Miles Robinson in free agency following his Atlanta United career.

"We’re excited to welcome DeAndre and his family to Cincinnati," Chris Albright, Cincy's general manager, said in a release. "He is a natural leader who will add valuable experience and quality to our group. We are confident he will be a great fit for us on and off the field, and we look forward to him joining us."

Miami make moves

For Miami, the question becomes who takes over at right back as Yedlin departs.

Perhaps most crucially, though, Inter Miami have newfound financial wiggle room and an open international roster slot. In other words: With the Primary Transfer Window open through April 23, there's flexibility for Inter Miami to find a right-back reinforcement – abroad or domestically – as they vie for numerous trophies.

"DeAndre has been a leader for us on and off the field, and we’re very thankful for everything he has done for Inter Miami. I’ve known him since his academy days in Seattle, and have been proud to see his success here, including helping the team lift its first trophy," Inter Miami chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"This trade gives us the flexibility to continue building our roster. Our ambitions remain high and we will look to use the space created by this move to improve our squad as we aim to compete for titles."

Looking ahead

FC Cincinnati (Supporters' Shield) and Inter Miami (Leagues Cup) are both defending titles in 2024 and are viewed by many as MLS Cup contenders. They'll meet at least twice this season, on July 6 at Cincy's TQL Stadium and on Aug. 24 at Miami's Chase Stadium.

Both clubs are also entering the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 this week, with FC Cincinnati meeting Liga MX's Monterrey and Inter Miami up against Nashville SC.