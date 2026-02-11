The 10 most classic jerseys for the 2026 MLS season

With Jersey Week in the rearview mirror, the 2026 MLS season is nearly here!
All 30 kits have been released, offering clubs an opportunity to express themselves in new and unique ways. Some clubs went bold, while others returned to their roots with iconic, historic jerseys.
Here are 10 classic looks fans will soon see on the pitch.
Since their debut in 2022, Charlotte FC have built a brand around their vibrant blue and white.
Their Carolina Kit: Crowns Up kit is no exception, boasting a classic look that defined the club’s early days, all while adding accents around the sleeves and collar fit for a king or queen.
BUY NOW: Chicago Fire FC’s Forever Red Jersey
The Chicago Fire's new look didn't stray too far from their previous primary kit, featuring their classic red with light blue accents as a nod to the Windy City’s colors.
The most iconic piece of the Forever Red Jersey, however?
The white midsection, which has been present on Fire home kits for decades. That, matched with the crisp collar, puts the finishing touches on a timeless kit.
Featuring one of the most recognizable color schemes in MLS, the Columbus Crew will take the pitch in a full yellow kit with black accents during the 2026 season.
Reminiscent of the Crew's 2022, 2020 and 2015 jerseys, the Crafted for Excellence Kit kicks it back to basics (in the best way) for MLS's oldest club.
BUY NOW: D.C. United’s Black-and-Red Kit
The original MLS dynasty, D.C. United are synonymous with hoisting trophies in an all-black kit with red accents.
D.C. keep that theme going as they look to recapture their glory days, sticking to one of the most memorable identities in MLS and paying homage to past success.
BUY NOW: FC Dallas’ DNA Kit
FC Dallas' DNA Kit is inspired by exactly what you'd expect: The jersey's design represents the club at its core, linking past, present and future.
It's been two-plus decades since fans were introduced to the classic red-and-blue hoop design, which Dallas first unveiled in 2005. One of the most historic looks in MLS is back.
BUY NOW: LAFC’s 2026 Primary Kit
Yet another of MLS's most recognizable color combinations, LAFC's black and gold is here to stay.
Similar to their 2022 '5 Years Strong' home kit, LAFC utilize Art Deco patterns in the 2026 Primary Kit.
The city of Los Angeles' Art Deco heritage has become a key part of LAFC’s identity, which is instantly recognizable.
BUY NOW: LA Galaxy’s VeloCITY Kit
When you think of the six-time MLS Cup champions, what immediately comes to mind? That's right, it's the iconic blue sash.
The VeloCITY Kit celebrates the LA Galaxy's timeless identity, using a classic white kit with a blue sash and yellow accents.
It's a look that instills memories of Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane and many of LA's brightest stars who pushed the club to new heights.
BUY NOW: Inter Miami CF’s Presagio Kit
Inter Miami CF are back in black.
To go along with their eye-catching pink primary kits, the Herons have locked into a powerful yet sleek black secondary look. In fact, since they entered the league in 2020, Miami have always had a black secondary kit.
As a result, Lionel Messi and the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have established a distinct visual identity.
BUY NOW: Real Salt Lake’s Switchback Kit
Real Salt Lake have never shied away from creative designs on their kits, with last season's Grid City Kit a prime example. Whether it's home or away kits, RSL's look tends to stand out.
This season, RSL keep it classic with their red-and-blue colorway alongside yellow accents. Just like past home jerseys, the Switchback Kit pays tribute to Utah's mountain ranges and natural beauty.
Nicknamed the "Rave Green," Seattle Sounders FC have long donned kits featuring their classic, robust green with blue accents, perhaps the most unique and nostalgic colorway in MLS.
The Evergreen State Kit is no different, embracing simplicity and elegance via a primarily green look with blue-and-white accents that symbolize Washington's forests and waterways.