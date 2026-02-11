Jerseys

MLS Jersey Week: See every new kit for the 2026 season

MLSsoccer staff

And just like that, all 30 jerseys for the upcoming MLS season are officially out.

From Atlanta United to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, check out the new threads teams will be repping during the 2026 campaign.

If you're looking for a more in-depth look, check out these boldest, most classic and must-see kits.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
ADIDAS_MLS_ATLANTA_UNITED_FLOATING_00350-RETOUCHED_V1-007 copy

BUY NOW: Atlanta United’s Spirit of '96 Kit

Austin FC logo
Austin FC
ADIDAS_MLS_AUSTIN_FC_FLOATING_00116-RETOUCHED_V1-023 copy

BUY NOW: Austin FC’s Rooted Kit

Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
ADIDAS_MLS_CHARLOTTE_FC_FLOATING_00175-RETOUCHED_V1-001 copy

BUY NOW: Charlotte FC’s Carolina Kit: Crowns Up

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
ADIDAS_MLS_CHICAGO_FIRE_FC_FLOATING_00731-RETOUCHED_V1-003 copy

BUY NOW: Chicago Fire FC’s Forever Red Jersey

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
ADIDAS_MLS_FC_CINCINNATI_FLOATING_00671-RETOUCHED_V1-010 copy

BUY NOW: FC Cincinnati’s Seven Hills Kit

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
ADIDAS_MLS_COLORADO_RAPIDS_FLOATING_01331-RETOUCHED_V1-021 copy

BUY NOW: Colorado Rapids' Colorful Colorado Kit

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
ADIDAS_MLS_COLUMBUS_CREW_FLOATING_00871-RETOUCH_V1-027 copy

BUY NOW: Columbus Crew’s Crafted for Excellence Kit

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
ADIDAS_MLS_FC_DALLAS_FLOATING_01023-RETOUCHED_V1-020 copy

BUY NOW: FC Dallas’ DNA Kit

D.C. United logo
D.C. United
ADIDAS_MLS_DC_UNITED_FLOATING_00962-RETOUCHED_V1-011 copy

BUY NOW: D.C. United’s Black-and-Red Kit

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
ADIDAS_MLS_HOUSTON_DYNAMO_FLOATING_01101-RETOUCHED_V1-015 copy

BUY NOW: Houston Dynamo FC’s Mission Control Jersey

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
ADIDAS_MLS_SPORTING_KANSAS_FLOATING_01384-RETOUCHED_V2 copy

BUY NOW: Sporting Kansas City’s 18th & Vine Kit

LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
ADIDAS_MLS_LOS_ANGELES_GALAXY_FLOATING_00225-RETOUCHED_V2 copy

BUY NOW: LA Galaxy’s VeloCITY Kit

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
ADIDAS_MLS_LAFC_FLOATING_00114-RETOUCHED_V1-008 copy

BUY NOW: LAFC’s 2026 Primary Kit

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
ADIDAS_MLS_INTER_MIAMI_CF_FLOATING_01452-RETOUCHED_V2 copy

BUY NOW: Inter Miami CF’s Presagio Kit

Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
ADIDAS_MLS_MINNESOTA_UNITED_FC_FLOATING_00336-RETOUCHED_V1-004 copy

BUY NOW: Minnesota United FC’s Decade Kit

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
ADIDAS_MLS_CF_MONTREAL_FLOATING_00800-RETOUCHED_V1-002 copy

BUY NOW: CF Montréal’s Procure Jersey

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
ADIDAS_MLS_NASHVILLE_SC_FLOATING_01239-RETOUCHED_V1 copy

BUY NOW: Nashville SC’s Reverb Kit

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
ADIDAS_MLS_NEW_ENGLAND_REV_FLOATING_01251-RETOUCHED_V1-012 copy

BUY NOW: New England Revolution’s Independence Day Kit

Red Bull New York logo
Red Bull New York
ADIDAS_MLS_NYRB_FLOATING_00584-RETOUCHED_V1-005 copy

BUY NOW: Red Bull New York’s Rooted Kit

New York City Football Club logo
New York City Football Club
ADIDAS_MLS_NYCFC_FLOATING_00244-RETOUCHED_V1-013 copy

BUY NOW: New York City FC’s All Nations Kit

Orlando City logo
Orlando City
ADIDAS_MLS_ORLANDO_CITY_SC_FLOATING_00702-RETOUCHED_V2 copy

BUY NOW: Orlando City’s Sunken Treasure Kit

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
ADIDAS_MLS_PHILADELPHIA_UNION_FLOATING_00751-RETOUCHED_V1 copy

BUY NOW: Philadelphia Union’s 1776 Kit

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
ADIDAS_MLS_PORTLAND_TIMBERS_FLOATING_00603_V2 copy

BUY NOW: Portland Timbers' Civic Stadium Kit

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
ADIDAS_MLS_REAL_SALT_LAKE_FLOATING_01311-RETOUCHED_V1-029 copy

BUY NOW: Real Salt Lake’s Switchback Kit

San Diego FC logo
San Diego FC
ADIDAS_MLS_SAN_DIEGO_FC_FLOATING_00511-RETOUCHED_V2 copy

BUY NOW: San Diego FC’s Unprecedented Unity Kit

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
ADIDAS_MLS_SAN_JOSE_EARTHQUAKES_FLOATING_00823-RETOUCHED_V1-018 copy

BUY NOW: San Jose Earthquakes' The Dead Kit

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
ADIDAS_MLS_SEATTLE_SOUNDERS_FLOATING_00423-RETOUCHED_V2 copy

BUY NOW: Seattle Sounders FC Evergreen State Kit

St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC
ADIDAS_MLS_ST_LOUIS_CITY_SC_FLOATING_00546-RETOUCHED_V1-017 copy

BUY NOW: St. Louis CITY SC’s Tina Turner Kit

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
ADIDAS_MLS_TORONTO_FC_FLOATING_01430-RETOUCHED_V1-026 copy

BUY NOW: Toronto FC’s Winter Kit

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
ADIDAS_MLS_VANCOUVER_WHITECAPS_FLOATING_00624-RETOUCHED_V1-014 copy

BUY NOW: Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Coastal Jersey

