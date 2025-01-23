USMNT close out January camp with Costa Rica win

The US men's national team made it two out of two wins in their January camp, beating Costa Rica 3-0 Wednesday night at Orlando City SC 's Inter&Co Stadium.

Brian White and Caden Clark opened their USMNT accounts, while Patrick Agyemang scored for the second straight game to improve head coach Mauricio Pochettino's record in charge to 5W-1L-0D.

White broke the ice in the 21st minute, with the Vancouver Whitecaps striker beating goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado at the far post on a precise service from Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna to give the hosts the deserved lead.

Despite their spells of dominance, the US could very well have ended up on the wrong end of the scoreline if not for Zack Steffen. The Colorado Rapids 'keeper made two spectacular saves on either side of halftime, including an acrobatic effort to swipe away Alan Cruz's goal-bound shot in the second half.