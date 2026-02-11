The 10 boldest jerseys for the 2026 MLS season

Jersey Week is in the books. MLS is nearly back.
Now that all 30 kits are released, let's highlight some of the boldest new jerseys ahead of the 2026 season.
Some clubs have taken bigger swings than others. They opted for daring, striking designs that are bound to spark opinions.
And in these parts, we celebrate taking a risk.
Tie-dye on a soccer jersey?! Heck yeah.
The Earthquakes pay homage to the Grateful Dead, honoring the iconic band’s first 1965 show in San Jose. The purple/blue marks are inspired by the band’s psychedelic roots and capture your attention right away.
This is incredibly unique in MLS, and maybe all of global soccer.
San Diego in 2025: We’re an expansion team. Let’s not overdo it with our jersey designs. Play it safe with the white and navy.
San Diego in 2026: Paint splatter! Electricity! Fault lines! Abstract art!
I’m still not exactly sure what the orange/blue design conveys – the club says it’s about transcending the USA-Mexico border in the San Diego/Tijuana region – but it 100% grabs your attention. And, as stated, we're all for clubs taking risks.
More and more, MLS jerseys have branched into the intersection of music and culture. See: Nashville SC’s Johnny Cash-inspired kit and Seattle Sounders FC’s Jimi Hendrix-inspired kit.
The latest entrant: St. Louis CITY’s Tina Turner-inspired kit.
The club pays tribute to the Queen of Rock with a jersey that shimmers in gold with red accents – a nod to Turner’s bold style and signature red lipstick/nail polish. She’s a music legend, and this jersey feels authentically St. Louis.
Given Philadelphia’s role in the birth of the United States of America, they’ve unveiled a patriotic-themed kit ahead of the nation's 250th birthday.
The Union have incorporated elements like Independence Hall, Benjamin Franklin, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
Toss in a “1776” jock tag and the club’s signature “Join or Die” emblem, and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind jersey that thinks way outside the box.
As mentioned above, this upcoming July 4th marks the United States of America’s 250th birthday.
So, it’s incredibly fitting that the Revs honor New England’s role in the country’s founding with fireworks and patriotic bunting (yes, I also had to Google what “patriotic bunting” is). After all, the region is home to such rich history and figures.
This jersey immediately yells “New England” with its red/white/blue look, and the fireworks smartly erupt around the club’s logo.
Sporting KC absolutely crushed it with this Kansas City jazz district-inspired jersey.
The neon-inspired accents and argyle diamonds are fantastic touches, as is sheet music from “Kansas City (Here I Come)” inside the collar.
Job well done, everyone.
On its own, the rich orange and blue pattern stands out.
But when you get the full story of the Dynamo's new kit – it's inspired by Houston's legacy in space exploration with a design featuring a satellite view of the city layered with a heat map – it reaches another level.
Bonus points for the overall lifestyle appeal, too.
Portland are honoring Providence Park, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Specifically, the stadium’s arches and original 1920s architecture appear alongside an Art Deco pattern – all framed through a deep yellow. There's also a really cool historical touch with the “Multnomah Civic Stadium” jock tag (Providence Park's original name).
It's uniquely Portland and a jersey that grows on you the more you see it.
Sometimes, being bold means doing something entirely unexpected.
That's exactly what Atlanta have accomplished with their new secondary jersey, using a white/gold/green colorway that's entirely separate from their typical red/black/gold.
Add in the thematic nod to the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, which were hosted in Atlanta, and you have an original idea that resonates with supporters.
Formally called the Rooted Kit, this jersey immediately makes me think of the hive mind from "Stranger Things." Or maybe it's lightning from a storm.
Wherever your mind goes, the Red Bulls are definitely trying stuff with this red-and-black look.
It's loud and electric, much like their playing style.