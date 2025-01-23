USMNT's newest idol? Diego Luna secures cult-hero status

Since taking the helm of the US men’s national team in September, Mauricio Pochettino has spoken often about cultivating fighting spirit – referring to the need for a “strong mentality, the winning mentality,” “to defend your badge,” and “planting a seed of competitiveness” that can blossom into the type of tenacity that pushed his native Argentina to World Cup glory just over two years ago.

When the USMNT’s medical team gave the all-clear, the coach agreed. And Luna immediately changed the game with a gorgeous defense-splitting through ball that set up Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White for the night’s opening goal.

The Real Salt Lake starlet sustained an elbow to the face that broke his nose and sent blood streaming out of both nostrils. But when Pochettino checked in on Luna as he changed into a fresh jersey on the sidelines, the 21-year-old asked to stay in the game, at least until the intermission.

Right on cue, Diego Luna gave the new boss just what he’s been seeking with a gusty first-half display that laid the groundwork for a firm 3-0 friendly victory over Costa Rica in chilly Orlando Wednesday night.

“He showed great character,” Pochettino said of Luna, who walked off the Inter&Co. Stadium pitch with the bruised, swollen visage of a prizefighter, “and he is a player that for sure we are going to have consideration for the future.”

Pochettino quickly pivoted to a more television-friendly turn of phrase, yet left no doubt that “Moon Boy” is one of several members of this MLS-dominated January camp who’ve made a strong case as the program now shifts focus to Concacaf Nations League finals weekend at SoFi Stadium in Southern California in late March.

The punchline in praise of Luna’s proverbial testicular fortitude drew hoots and hollers from TNT analysts and MLS alums DaMarcus Beasley, Brian Dunseth and Kyle Martino – and underlined what a positive impression the RSL attacker has made in a relatively brief period this month.

“The doctor said, ‘Yeah, OK, OK, you go in.’ And the first action, assist. Big balls.”

“I was very surprised, because it was broke, you know?” recounted a clearly impressed Poch in a live interview on the TNT postgame show. “But I didn't want to say nothing [with] too much drama, because [it might] scare him. I said, how you feel? He said, ‘Please coach, let me keep playing, because at least after the half, I go out.’

Rising USMNT stock

Others, too, appear to have earned themselves a larger place in the coaching staff’s considerations, despite an uphill battle for roster spots for full-strength USMNT gatherings in light of how many Yanks are performing at a high level across several of Europe’s top leagues.

Most prominently, there’s Patrick Agyemang, who came off the bench to seal the W with his second goal in as many games this month. Racing on to a clever trivela pass from the Columbus Crew’s DeJuan Jones, Charlotte FC’s No. 9 hammered a vicious finish from a tight angle that suggested he’s got a poacher’s predatory instincts in addition to his obvious physical gifts of size, strength and speed.

“I think he has a profile that can be very useful for us in the future,” said Poch.

Caden Clark, the CF Montréal youngster who had to wander across both North America and Europe in search of stability and consistency after making such an explosive start to his professional career with the New York Red Bulls in 2020, also rose his stock with the USMNT’s second goal.