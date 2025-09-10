USMNT top Japan in final September friendly

The US men's national team ended the September international window on a redemptive note Tuesday, beating Japan, 2-0 , at the Columbus Crew 's Lower.com Field.

Five changes were made to the side that fell 2-0 to South Korea on Saturday, among them Alex Zendejas and Folarin Balogun.

Zendejas, the FC Dallas product, broke the ice in the 30th minute, volleying Columbus All-Star Max Arfsten's cross into the far lower corner.

Japan threatened to equalize, with Junya Ito and Yuito Suzuki testing New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese before halftime.

But it was all the USMNT in the second half. Balogun, off a threaded pass from Christian Pulisic, fired past Keisuke Ōsako in the 64th minute.

The 2-0 final scoreline could've been more emphatic, if not for the woodwork denying a late golazo from Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn.

Goals