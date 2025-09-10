USMNT top Japan in final September friendly

The US men's national team ended the September international window on a redemptive note Tuesday, beating Japan, 2-0, at the Columbus Crew's Lower.com Field.
Five changes were made to the side that fell 2-0 to South Korea on Saturday, among them Alex Zendejas and Folarin Balogun.
Zendejas, the FC Dallas product, broke the ice in the 30th minute, volleying Columbus All-Star Max Arfsten's cross into the far lower corner.
Japan threatened to equalize, with Junya Ito and Yuito Suzuki testing New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese before halftime.
But it was all the USMNT in the second half. Balogun, off a threaded pass from Christian Pulisic, fired past Keisuke Ōsako in the 64th minute.
The 2-0 final scoreline could've been more emphatic, if not for the woodwork denying a late golazo from Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The USMNT needed a get-right performance after their disappointing opening to the September window. Zendejas and Balogun scored the goals to secure another "dos a cero" in Columbus that puts the vibes back where they should be for Mauricio Pochettino & Co. nine months before co-hosting the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With all the pressure on the United States to impose themselves against a difficult Japan side, Zendejas broke the scoreless deadlock at the half-hour mark.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: What a finish and what a moment for Zendejas. The Club América standout made the most of his first USMNT start in over two years.
Next Up
- USA: Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Ecuador | 8:30 pm ET | International friendly
- JPN: Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Paraguay | 6:20 am ET | International friendly