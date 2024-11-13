Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira named 2024 MLS Defender of the Year

Steven Moreira has been named the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, following his outstanding season for Columbus Crew .

Moreira made 27 regular-season appearances (23 starts) in 2024 and logged just over 2,100 minutes in his fourth season with the Crew. The Cape Verde international featured in six of Columbus' 10 shutouts and ranked sixth among all MLS defenders in short passes completed (407), while also recording six goal contributions (2g/4a).

In matches that Moreira started, the Crew conceded just 29 goals and the fourth-fewest goals in MLS this season (40) overall. The veteran defender was crucial to Columbus' Leagues Cup 2024 title and run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, starting 12 games and playing every minute in both competitions. He was also named an MLS All-Star.