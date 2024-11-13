Columbus Crew's Steven Moreira named 2024 MLS Defender of the Year

Steven Moreira has been named the 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, following his outstanding season for Columbus Crew.
Moreira made 27 regular-season appearances (23 starts) in 2024 and logged just over 2,100 minutes in his fourth season with the Crew. The Cape Verde international featured in six of Columbus' 10 shutouts and ranked sixth among all MLS defenders in short passes completed (407), while also recording six goal contributions (2g/4a).
In matches that Moreira started, the Crew conceded just 29 goals and the fourth-fewest goals in MLS this season (40) overall. The veteran defender was crucial to Columbus' Leagues Cup 2024 title and run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, starting 12 games and playing every minute in both competitions. He was also named an MLS All-Star.
Moreira is the third Columbus defender to earn the honor and fourth overall honoree in club history, joining Robin Fraser (2004) and Chad Marshall (2008 and 2009).
Defender of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Moreira beat out fellow finalists Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF) and Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Steven Moreira (CLB)
13.92%
32.40%
9.38%
18.57%
2. Jordi Alba (MIA)
22.15%
5.60%
18.75%
15.50%
3. Jackson Ragen (SEA)
3.80%
4.00%
18.75%
8.85%
MLS Defender of the Year winners
- 2024: Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew
- 2023: Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 2020: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 2019: Ike Opara - Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
- 2017: Ike Opara - Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Matt Hedges - FC Dallas
- 2015: Laurent Ciman - Montréal Impact
- 2014: Chad Marshall - Seattle Sounders FC
- 2013: Jose Goncalves - New England Revolution
- 2012: Matt Besler - Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Omar Gonzalez - LA Galaxy
- 2010: Jamison Olave - Real Salt Lake
- 2009: Chad Marshall - Columbus Crew
- 2008: Chad Marshall - Columbus Crew
- 2007: Michael Parkhurst - New England Revolution
- 2006: Bobby Boswell - D.C. United
- 2005: Jimmy Conrad - Kansas City Wizards
- 2004: Robin Fraser - Columbus Crew
- 2003: Carlos Bocanegra - Chicago Fire
- 2002: Carlos Bocanegra - Chicago Fire
- 2001: Jeff Agoos - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Peter Vermes - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Robin Fraser - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Lubos Kubik - Chicago Fire
- 1997: Eddie Pope - D.C. United
- 1996: John Doyle - San Jose Clash